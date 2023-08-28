Floods close schools, knock out power to more than 1,000

August 28, 2023 John Peters News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com
Riverside Park in Mount Airy was underwater this morning after heavy overnight and early morning rains.
<p>Flood waters made driving treacherous in some parts of Surry County Monday morning.</p>

<p>A look toward the Hamburg Street bridge that crosses the Ararat River shows the extent of the flooding. Just visible in the center is the circular mirror used by those on the Greenway to see what is coming around the corner toward them.</p>

<p>Hamburg Street leading from. H.B. Rowe Environmental Park to Mount Airy Middle School was blocked by flood waters. NC DOT is seen arriving on the other side of the washout to gauge the level. Mount Airy Police were along shortly thereafter to further restrict access to Hamburg Street.</p>

<p>The Greenway is seen from Mount Airy Public Works. In this photo there is evidence of branches and trash compacted against the fence that shows the force with which the water was moving through.</p>

<p>As seen from the parking lot of Mount Airy Public Works, a sign attached to the bridge East Pine Street uses to cross the Ararat River is seen. The waters were up and the current was moving briskly Monday morning as parts of downtown Mount Airy still were without power.</p>

<p>The parking lot of Riverside Park was almost a wet and muddy mess Monday morning. Parts of the lot not underwater were covered in a thick slimy mud that clung to everything.</p>

<p>Pieces of the skate park at Riverside Park in Mount Airy remained above the flood waters Monday morning.</p>

<p>Riverside Park in Mount Airy was essentially submerged Monday morning with these gates closed to prevent entry to the park.</p>

<p>An entryway into H.B. Rowe Environmental Park off Hamburg Street is blocked by the waters of the Ararat River in Mount Airy, Monday, August 28.</p>

More than 1,000 residences and businesses are without power and at least two Mount Airy City Schools and one Surry County School have been forced to close because of heavy rains and flooding in the city.

Both Mount Airy High School and Middle School are closed because of the outages and flooding, according to city school officials. However, buses were already on their routes and had picked up a number of children and youth at those schools. School officials said they would not be rerunning the bus routes to take those youth home — instead parents and guardians can pick them up in the commons area of the school.

In Surry County school officials said they will be closing Flat Rock Elementary School at 11:30 a.m. because of a power outage there. School officials said that Duke Energy anticipates it may be as late as 5 p.m. before power is restored, so they opted to close the school. Officials said the children will be sent home with a bag lunch.

As of 10 a.m. today, Duke Energy said there were more than 1,000 customers in Surry County without power, most in the Flat Rock area of Mount Airy and surrounding areas. Surry-Yadkin Electric Co. was reporting 52 outages in Surry County at the same time. Most of the power outages were caused by downed trees, which fell once the ground became saturated with the rain.

Overnight and early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in and around Mount Airy, which helped saturate the ground and result in some large trees falling. Most of the flooding, however, was caused by even heavier rains in Carroll and Patrick counties in Virginia, where more than half a foot of rain fell overnight, welling rivers and creeks which flowed downstream, resulting in the Ararat River and other creeks and streams around Mount Airy spilling over their banks Monday morning.