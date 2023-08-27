Meadowvies staffers volunteer at other schools

August 27, 2023 John Peters News 0
Meadowview Magnet Middle Schools staffers put plants in one of the raised beds they installed at Flat Rock Elementary School.
<p>Maggie Watts is putting in a flower plant at Franklin Elementary Schools.</p>

<p>Meadowview Middle staff members who worked at Flat Rock Elementary School include, from left, Caleb Whitaker, Paul Cummings, Lauren Murphy, Colby Beamer, Erin Jones, Madison Knott, and Stephanie Hawks.</p>

<p>Meadowview staffers working at Franklin Elementary School includes from left, Katie Lilly, Justin Collins, Maggie Watts, Ashley Newman, Stephanie Hall, Steven Hopkins, and Katie Hall.</p>

Meadowview Magnet Middle School faculty and staff began the 2023-2024 school year with service projects at feeder schools, Franklin and Flat Rock elementary schools.

Project Lead the Way TeacherSteven Hopkins organized an update to the existing memorial garden at Franklin Elementary. Agriculture Science Teacher Lauren Murphy organized new raised garden beds at Flat Rock Elementary.

PrincipalColby Beamer and Assistant Principal Ashley Newman shared, “We were thankful to have the opportunity to take Meadowview Magnet Middle School staff members to our two feeder schools, Franklin Elementary and Flat Rock Elementary, prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. At these sites, we completed two different service projects.

“The project at Flat Rock Elementary included constructing raised flower beds and planting a pollinator garden. The project at Franklin Elementary included reviving a memorial space and additional landscaping. It was great to give back to these schools and bond with our staff members in the process. We hope to strengthen our partnership with these two schools to better serve our school community.”