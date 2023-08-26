Police reports

Citing a reported degradation of the working relationship between the two, the Mount Airy Youth Foundation announced in letters to both Mount Airy City Schools and their many sponsors and donors that they were suspending operations until a new city schools superintendent is in place.

The letter does not explicitly call for the resignation or removal of Dr. Kim Morrison but in suspending their 78-year working relationship – the writing appears to be on the wall. The foundation in their letter said she has “not worked in good faith with MAYF” and can cite “numerous interferences that have taken place during (her) tenure.”

Their letter to Morrison read in part, “Effective July 31, 2023, The Foundation shall suspend all activities until such time as you no longer occupy the position of Superintendent of the Mount Airy City Schools.”

“(We) cannot in good faith continue to presently operate a volunteer organization, and its Directors cannot continue to donate their individual time, monies, and efforts, when the mutuality of the historic relationship between the Foundation and the System has eroded to this extent.”

Mount Airy Youth Foundation President Scott Lowry said it is important to note that the all-volunteer foundation works independently of Mount Airy City Schools. Part of the foundation’s complaint is that the school system, and Morrison, were overstepping their bounds when making decisions about the conduct or actions of foundation members.

The conflict stems back, in part, to the masking debate that was ongoing during the pandemic when foundation director Mark Hauser made comments on social media about ending such mandates. The statement was not in line with the policy of the school system at that time and foundation officials were told their directors needed to adhere to board policies or would not be allowed to participate in school events.

More recently, they said that Morrison made a decision to exclude Lowry from participating in portions of the Evening with Champions to celebrate the state title winning football and women’s tennis teams, an event coordinated by the foundation. A defense attorney, he said the exclusion was due in part to his representation of a client who was in a multi-year legal case involving the school system.

“I don’t think anyone in our community, certainly anybody one who volunteers their money, time, and effort would tolerate these two decisions that have been made by the superintendent and the leadership,” Lowry said.

“But the decision was made because of decisions that were made by the superintendent and when she threatens to prevent a director from participating in a youth foundation event because that director might have an opposing view, we find that to be fundamentally unfair, wrong, and frankly un-American.”

“And then when a decision was made to prohibit a director from participating in part of the Evening of Champions simply because that director does his job, we cannot in good principle continue to volunteer for this organization until there is some positive change in leadership,” Lowry said.

“It is the foundation’s hope that through our actions to suspend activities that this can serve as a catalyst for positive change for our city, school system, community, and most definitely our student athletes,” he said Friday.

The city schools in a statement Friday said they are, “Thankful for the years of support MAYF have provided through the 2022-2023 school year. This letter indicates that the MAYF has suspended its support of our students.”

“The Board of Education has chosen to move forward with plans to make sure all athletic programs are supported for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.”

The letter implies that the system is not waiting around for a detente saying they “hired a full-time person to work along with a district committee to support fundraiser efforts such as ads on the scoreboard, ads around the football field, and ads in the middle and high school gyms. Plans for a fall fundraiser are in motion.”

Lowry bristles at the notion of the foundation abandoning the athletes, “The foundation has focused squarely on the well-being and benefit of student athletes at Mount Airy High School. It should be noted that the foundation has already paid in full the requests of the athletic director. The suggestion that the foundation has left Mount Airy athletic programs, and the athletes, high and dry is completely and flat wrong.”

He said all requests the school made of the foundation last year were honored and that the $31,000 pledged for the 2023-2024 school year is still in place and ready. The foundation has ceased fundraising operations and has no plans to restart those.

Foundation Vice President Ken Peavy said it is an unprecedented time in the relationship between the group and the school system. “We are all so proud to be part of the youth foundation because we have been so single-mindedly focused on trying to raise money and be good stewards of the money. That’s been our main goal.”

Lowry echoed that group’s mission which is to provide the best possible facilities, equipment, uniforms, supplies, and support to Mount Airy High athletics and they accomplish that with some of the most generous backers to be found.

“We have worked so hard and one of our main modus operandi with the school has been to say that we won’t tell you what do, and you don’t tell us how to raise the money. We’ll be good stewards and give it right back to the kids.” Peavy explained. “Why they would want to interfere with that, I have no idea.”

He said that over the years and different administrations, “We have had bump-ups and personality clashes and all the minor skirmishes that you would expect with two different organizations – one private and one kind of public. That’s OK, we expect that, we’re big boys.”

This feels different he said when a superintendent is trying “to sanction us because of something someone said on private social media, not representing the MAYF. She (Morrison) is going to sanction us and prevent us from doing things at Wallace Shelton Stadium like handing out state championship rings that we helped buy; and, then outright banning us.”

“I suppose she had that kind of authority as superintendent to say someone can’t come on the field, but why would she do that when all we’re doing is raising money and trying to give it to the kids?”

Peavy said it was baffling and that personality conflicts should not be getting in the way of funding athletics. “It doesn’t matter if we like them or they like us, we can do our jobs even though we are not best buddies.”

Members of the foundation say they are among the biggest advocates of the schools. Peavy explained, “We’re out there telling the community what a great school this is. How else do you think we can convince people to give us that much money?”

“We’re volunteers, we don’t work for you, we’re trying to do something great for the school system. If you can find any other system of our size that has this kind of support from a booster club – I’d like to know about it.”

In the past 48 hours the letter made the rounds on social media and drew comments from residents.

“The adults involved need to realize their differences only are affecting the student athletes and the coaches that spent so much time working with these same kids,” Brian Warren wrote online. “The people involved in this disagreement need to take pride and egos out of it and get together… We are about to start a football season that may be the best of all time for the Bears; let’s focus on supporting the players.”

He said the late Donald Price, who was athletic director at Mount Airy High School, would be “disappointed that this has become the main discussion instead of the great athletes and students we have.”

Warren concluded that the once private, but now public, dispute “is tarnishing a reputation that was built by all the people throughout the years. Mount Airy has one of the best reputations for athletics and education in our state. That reputation has been helped by the MAYF for athletics and our Superintendent for Education but most of all it was made by our kids.”

“I hope people come to their senses.”