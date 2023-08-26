Police reports

August 25, 2023

• A man who showed up at the local probation office with methamphetamine on his person was charged with a felony as a result, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident involving Ryan Matthew Martin, 36, of 173 Doe Run Lane, occurred on Aug. 17 at the facility on State Street, where Probation Officer Burnett (first name not listed) located the Schedule II controlled substance in Martin’s wallet, arrest records state.

He is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia. Martin was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 25 District Court appearance.

• A case of obtaining of property by false pretense occurred Tuesday, when $300 was stolen from Donna Slate Hiatt of Brook Avenue by an unknown suspect who had falsely listed items for sale on Facebook using a fraudulent account.

• Jahri Rasheed Morris Hairston, 23, who is listed with addresses at both 214 Welch St. and in the Iredell County community of Harmony, was served on Aug. 16 with outstanding criminal summonses on charges of injury to personal property and injury to real property.

This occurred after Hairston was encountered by city officers who were assisting Child Protective Services with a home inspection at the Welch Street residence, leading to Hairston being identified as the subject of the summonses.

Both had been filed on May 25 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with James Albert Hairston of Round Peak Church Road listed as the victim.

Jahri Rasheed Morris Hairston is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 7.

• Property damage occurred on Aug. 16 in the Truist bank parking lot on North Main Street, where two exterior mirrors were broken on a 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup owned by Phillip James Mansour of Mickey Lane.

The damage was put at $200.