Police reports

August 24, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

• A Jonesville teen is facing a felony drug charge stemming from a traffic stop in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Kirk Hugh Washington Hart Jr., 19, of 105 Maple St., was encountered by city officers in the 700 block of North South Street on Aug. 12, where he allegedly was found with a quantity of an unspecified drug.

This resulted in a charge of possessing a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Hart was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court next Monday.

• Karl Quinton Singletary, 61, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was jailed last Saturday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after being encountered by police at Hampton Inn on Rockford Street, where an investigation revealed him to have a handgun.

Singletary was incarcerated under a $2,000 secured bond on that felony violation and slated for a Sept. 18 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A break-in occurred last Thursday at the residence of Hannah Chilton Baker in the 1300 block of Forrest Drive, where an unsecured storage building was entered. Nothing was listed as missing.

• Rockein Rucker, 45, of 223 Lisa Lane, was charged with driving while impaired on Aug. 16 after a hit-and-run incident involving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup he allegedly was operating.

Rucker, who was taken into custody at 905 Rockford St., was jailed under a $500 secured bond, with a Sept. 25 District Court date set for the case.