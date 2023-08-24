Local mom ‘blessed’ with Habitat house

By Tom Joyce

Stacie Stockman and her two daughters stood on an empty lot last week in Mount Airy, where a Habitat for Humanity house will be built for them while also realizing a dream.

“It is a major accomplishment for me,” Stockman said Wednesday when discussing plans for the family’s home scheduled to be constructed over the next six to nine months at a spot on Sunset Drive just off Newsome Street. A groundbreaking program was held there last week.

Getting the chance to move into a new house is exciting in itself, but the local woman’s acceptance into the Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity program has been even more special.

“I am blessed,” said Stockman, who will be accompanied by daughters Madison, 20, and Lily, 15. “I’ve renting for the past year and a half.”

Their journey hasn’t been easy.

“I have been in the program probably about two and a half years working on other people’s houses,” Stockman said of a “sweat equity” requirement accompanying someone being chosen for a Habitat for Humanity home.

While Habitat houses result with the help of a small army of volunteers and community donations, a Habitat applicant must commit to 250 hours of sweat equity, including 50 hours during the building of their own homes.

Not only must they pitch in during the construction process, housing recipients are required to attend home-buyer educational workshops to understand the rights and responsibilities of ownership and to complete a financial-related course.

Another mandate involves depositing $2,000 into an escrow account, and in Stacie Stockman’s case, establishing good credit.

“You have to get your ducks in a row,” she observed.

Habitat for Humanity house recipients also pick up skills from those spearheading the program which can make them feel better about themselves in general.

“They teach you how to use equipment,” said Stockman, who now feels confident tackling various construction-related tasks.

“I can put a toilet in,” the aspiring homeowner said of one example.

Stockman pointed out that recipients in the Habitat for Humanity program don’t just receive a home outright, which is a common misconception among the public.

“I have to pay for this house,” she said, with the main benefit being a zero-percent interest loan at a sale price of fair market value, which Stockman agreed is a huge plus at a time when interest rates have been rising.

The mortgage payments, in turn, go back into the program to help build more houses

This reflects a Habitat goal of providing decent, affordable housing to a population in need.

The local affiliate of the Habitat for Humanity organization was founded in 1993.

“This is our 54th house since 1993,” Habitat Executive Director Marlin Yoder said, with that number including homes built in different parts of Surry County.

One thing Stockman is really excited about involves the fact that her new house on Sunset Drive will be energy efficient — unlike her present rental home where a recent electric bill in the $400 range surpassed the cost of the rent.

“Things are going to be so much better.”

