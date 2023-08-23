Local University Women group awards scholarship

August 23, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report
Members of the Mount Airy/Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW) gather recently to celebrate their latest scholarship recipient. Pictured, from left, are Adreann Belle, Niyah Belle, Marie Nicholson, Melanee Bennett, scholarship awardee Gwendolyn Bode, Roxanne Beamer, Emma Jean Tucker and Betty France.

A local student-athlete’s pursuit of higher education will be a little easier, thanks to an annual scholarship from the Mount Airy/Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women.

The group recently celebrated its 2023 scholarship recipient, North Surry High School graduate Gwendolyn Bode, with dinner at a local restaurant, according to information from one of its members, Melanee Bennett.

Each year, the organization grants scholarships to deserving young women in Surry and Stokes counties.

Gwendolyn, the 2023 awardee, has distinguished herself as outstanding student and three-sport athlete, the group said. She will attend Appalachian State University with plans to major in criminal justice and pre-law.

The Mount Airy/Surry County Branch of the association was formed in 2016, when it became part of of a 105-year-old organization that was founded in 1910 in Washington, D.C. The international civic organization’s mission is to enrich the community through educational, veteran affairs, health and HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) initiatives.

This includes stimulating young women to attain professional excellence, assert influence for civic good and promote intellectual fellowship among professional women. Members of the group must hold a bachelor’s degree and be civic-minded.

When the local branch emerged more that seven years ago, its then-president, the late Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott of Mount Airy, said that “first and foremost our focus is on education, supporting every age group from pre-school to the elderly in promoting literacy.”

This has been exemplified by the awarding of the annual scholarship, with the local branch also impacting the community with programs that improve the health and welfare of the area in other ways besides education.