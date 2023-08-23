East Surry gets school started with plenty of activities

August 23, 2023 John Peters News, Top Stories 0
Faculty and other staff members enjoy some social time during a breakfast and information session held to welcome them to the new school year.
<p>Staff members Jessica Brown and Darrin Haywood test their team-building project.</p>

<p>Staff members during team building exercise are, clockwise, from left, Renee Bullington, Sarah Joyner, Rusty Slate, and Anna Norris.</p>

<p>Michael Cockerham, owner of Mike’s House Wash, works on cleaning the sidewalk.</p>

<p>Sarah Soetermans and Leah Wilhite, owner of Carson Material Handling, pause from their clean-up work for a photo.</p>

<p>Luke Bruner and Hatcher Hamm take a few moments from their clean-up work to pose for a photo.</p> <p>Luke Bruner and Hatcher Hamm take a few moments from their clean-up work to pose for a photo.</p>

<p>Principal Shannon DuPlessis, right, welcomes visitors to the school on open night.</p>

School recently got underway for thousands of area children, youth, and adult staff members.

East Surry High School kicked off the year in a big way, with local community help for a facilities clean-up day, an open house for students and parents, then a breakfast for faculty and staffers to get the school year rolling.

School officials said they wanted to offer a “huge thank you” to Carson Material Handling, Mike’s House Wash, Kyle Shinault and Young Life, along with parents and students who turned out to help with the facilities clean-up efforts.