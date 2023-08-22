Three big concerts set this week

August 22, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
Three regulars return to Blackmon Amphitheatre for a long weekend of music this week.

Liquid Pleasure starts things off on Thursday and Too Much Sylvia performs on Friday. The Castaways will wrap things up on Saturday. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Liquid Pleasure plans to get the crowd dancing on Thursday night. “After more than four decades together, this Chapel Hill based party band knows how to get people on their feet,” said officials with the Surry Arts Council, sponsor of the Summer Concert Series. “They play everything from Topy 40, rap, rock, and more.”

Too Much Sylvia will play a little of something for everyone on Friday. “The audience can expect to hear anything from a few unplugged tunes, some beach, Motown, funky 70’s, retro 80’s, a few of the top current hits, and even some country.”

Saturday night, The Castaways return to the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage. “This band plans to deliver a night of high energy with a unique performance of beach, soul, and rock n’ roll songs that are sure to please all ages.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.