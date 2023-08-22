Police reports

August 22, 2023 Thomas Joyce

• A theft linked to automation has occurred in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

It involved an undisclosed sum of money being taken from a self-checkout cash register last Wednesday at Walmart which had been left there by the victim, Lisa Farmer Martin of Bert Cockerham Road in Elkin.

• A sign valued at $300 was discovered stolen on Aug. 14 in the area of the U.S. 52-North and Greenhill Road intersection near Cana/Mount Airy Florist.

The orange “Mowing Ahead” sign is owned by Boyd’s Landscaping of Ahart Ridge Road in Ararat, Virginia.

• An unsecured backpack was stolen on Aug. 7 after being left unsecured in a parking lot/drop-off garage at the U.S. Postal Service facility on North Renfro Street, with an employee there, Ian Lee Edwards of Badgett Avenue, listed as the victim of the crime.

In addition to the blue camo JanSport backpack, the loss included a cooler, an Allegacy debit card, a Social Security card, a driver’s license and miscellaneous car keys.

• Melissa Anne Marie Carlino, 39, of 858 Willow St., was charged with second-degree trespassing on Aug. 7 at 615 N. South St., the address for the Lady Bug laundry establishment.

Carlino earlier had been banned from that location by the manager. She is facing an appearance in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Edward J.D. Santanna Betelho, 43, of 804 Hamburg St., was jailed on a child non-support violation on Aug. 8 after city officers encountered him during a suspicious-person investigation in the 600 block of West Independence Boulevard.

A routine warrant check revealed Betelho as the subject of an outstanding order for arrest on that charge which had been issued on May 3 with Marlaina Hall King of Mount Airy as the victim.

Betelho was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $11,760 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 8 District Court date.