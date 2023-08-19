Surry escapes record heat

Staff Report

While some parts of the country have endured unprecedented high temperatures this summer, that has not been the case locally, according to the latest weather report from F.G. Doggett Water Plant in Mount Airy.

It showed that July was warmer that usual here — averaging 76.1 degrees for the month compared to the all-time local average for July of 75.5 degrees — no records were broken.

Oh, it did get hot at times, evidenced by a pair of 93-degree readings, on July 28-29 which took high-temperature honors for July, it was nothing like the situation in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, last month did have its cool spells, including a monthly low of 56 degrees being recorded at the water plant, Mount Airy’s official weather-monitoring station. That reading came on both July 11-12.

Weather statistics have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

Rainfall higher

Precipitation totaled above average during July, when a total of 5.74 inches were measured. The July norm for Mount Airy is 4.90 inches.

Measurable amounts were noted on 11 days last month, with the largest output for a single day — 1.42 inches — logged on July 16.

As of July 31, Mount Airy received 33.48 inches of precipitation, 4.42 inches, or 15.2 percent above the all-time local average through the seventh month of the year, 29.06.

Fog was observed on seven days during July.