City schools accept money from China

A new report lists Mount Airy City Schools as one of nine school districts and one academy in North Carolina as receiving funding from China as part of a “Confucius” program the U.S. State Department has identified as a propaganda tool.

The “Little Red Classrooms” report by Parents Defending Education (PDE) — described as a watchdog group — also has brought a focus on an organization called Go Global, which has led a Confucius Classrooms initiative participated in by multiple educational districts in North Carolina.

Confucius Classrooms are defined as local institutions, based in U.S. schools, which stimulate and support innovative teaching and learning of the Chinese language and culture.

City schools respond

When asked to respond to Mount Airy City Schools’ involvement, Dr. Kim Morrison, the school system superintendent. issued a written statement Thursday afternoon which detailed how this originated with a local industry.

“We began our Chinese program because Renfro Corporation helped fund it to make sure Renfro was competitive with Chinese companies,” Morrison explained regarding the longtime sock maker. “We needed graduates to understand Chinese culture and business practices.”

The superintendent added that the city educational system has not been part of the Confucius program specifically since 2020, while indicating China-related studies are still taking place in Mount Airy.

“We do have a robust program with a native language teacher at the middle school and high school that is very popular with students,” Morrison’s statement reads. “We receive some funding for training and supplies through GoGlobalNC, which is a North Carolina non-profit.”

With China now viewed as an adversary to the U.S. militarily, economically and in other areas such as its theft of American intellectual property, the Chinese link has sparked some worries locally.

Randy Moore, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Education, reportedly has expressed concerns publicly about the China funding. Moore declined comment on the issue when approached during a city council meeting Thursday night, when he was in the audience.

In addition to Mount Airy City Schools, districts and schools in North Carolina identified by Parents Defending Education as having Confucius Classrooms include Cabarrus County Schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Guilford County Schools, Randolph County Schools, Union County Public Schools, Wake County Public Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Envision Science Academy.

Confucius’ reach

Dr. Morrison’s mention of 2020 is relevant since the U.S. State Department in August of that year declared the related Confucius Institutes a “foreign mission” of “overseas propaganda and influence operation,” as stated on the government agency’s website.

The institutes are described as operating in collaboration with local affiliate colleges and universities worldwide, with financing shared between Confucius Institute Headquarters and the host entities. The associated Confucius Classroom program partners with local secondary schools or school districts to provide teachers and instructional materials.

Another group known as the National Association of Scholars disclosed earlier that a large number of Confucius Institutes had been shut down at college campuses in North Carolina, according to a report in The North State Journal. But there is a suspicion that some apparently are continuing and simply have been rebranded, that report states.

Meanwhile, the Confucius Classrooms have continued openly.

It was not readily known how much money Mount Airy has received over the years. But tax documents of GoGlobalNC, which are public records, show it gave the city system a Confucius Classroom allocation of $10,000 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year alone.

The “Little Red Classrooms” report shows that the Chinese infiltration has resulted in nearly $18 million in funding to school districts in 34 states and the District of Columbia from 2009-2003.

