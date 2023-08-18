City schools hire George after break with youth foundation

August 18, 2023
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
Dr. Sandy George is seen in with Mount Airy High School graduates Clay and Carson Mounce in this submitted photo. George was announced as the executive director for athletic facilities and fundraising by Mount Airy High School in a statement Friday.

Things have moved quickly in the changing relationship between Mount Airy City Schools and the Mount Airy Youth Foundation after a letter was delivered to superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison on July 31.

It said the foundation was suspending all further fundraising and financial assistance of the athletics at Mount Airy High until such time as there is a change in leadership.

The school system responded last week saying, “The Mount Airy City Schools’ Board of Education has received the letter from the Mount Airy Youth Foundation and is thankful for the years of support they have provided for athletics at Mount Airy High School.

“The Board of Education has chosen to move forward with the following plan to make sure all athletic programs are supported for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.”

Friday Mount Airy City Schools announced that Dr. Sandy George had been named executive director for athletic facilities and fundraising. In that role, “She will be responsible for athletic facilities, upgrades, repairs, and improvements. She will oversee athletic fundraising for the district moving forward.”

They said that in her more than 40 years’ experience working in public education she has been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and executive director. George has been recognized as both Mount Airy Senior High Teacher of the Year and in 2011 was Region 7 Principal of the Year.

She is not a stranger to athletics, having coached multiple sports and was the coach of the 1990 Mount Airy Senior High volleyball team that won a state championship.

The system wrote, “Her strong support of student-athletes made her an excellent board member for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. On the board she served as vice president, president, and past president providing input, guidance, and expertise for the group. She was principal of Mount Airy High School when the school earned the Wells Fargo Championship Cup in 2007 and 2017.”

George has served since July 2018 as the executive director of auxiliary services and this past year she was leading the district’s capital improvement projects according to the district’s statement. School officials said her work on those upgrades are wrapping up which affords her the chance to shift her focus back to student-athletes and athletic facility projects.

In the past year Mount Airy City Schools said George was part of the $200,000 paving project at Mount Airy Middle School, providing a new track along with resurfacing of parking and paved access to the baseball and softball fields.

“Mount Airy City Schools spent over $550,000 towards athletics last year including coaching stipends, equipment and facility upgrades. The district looks forward to supporting student-athletes at a higher amount under Dr. George’s leadership and the community’s support,” Friday’s announcement said.

School officials said George will lead a committee of volunteer community leaders, including local business owners, to support student-athletes through fundraising efforts. She reflected, “In my over 40 years of public education, I’ve learned it’s all about the children-in this situation it’s clear that we all need to rally around students.”

To fill the gap left by the Youth Foundation, school officials said they have identified opportunities to support athletics such as using proceeds from 5k on the Greenway. They will continue to offer season passes for home games, and a 50/50 raffle that would split a $100,000 pot between athletics and one winner. Digital ads during soccer and football games will be available as will vinyl signs for the fields. Interested parties are directed to contact MAathletics@mtairy.k12.nc.us.