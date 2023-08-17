Police reports

August 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A shots-fired call Monday led to a Mount Airy man being jailed on firearms, resisting arrest and drug charges, according to city police reports.

Damion Deshon Morris Hairston, 20, of 216 Welch St., was taken into custody at an East Wilson Street location near South Renfro Street.

Hairston is accused of discharging a firearm in the city limits; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; simple possession of marijuana; and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 18 District Court appearance.

• Also Monday, multiple vehicles were discovered broken into at Scenic Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac on Rockford Street.

In addition to the dealership, Resource Environmental Solutions LLC of Bellaire, Texas, is listed as the victim of the incident that included a 2018 Ford F-350 truck as one target.

Building materials valued at $700 were stolen along with other property pending an inventory.

• A downtown store, Mayberry Market and Souvenirs on North Main Street, was the scene of a larceny on Aug. 4, when a pair of white New Balance tennis shoes valued at $30 was taken by an unknown party.

• A Stihl BR-350 backpack leaf blower valued at $400, owned by Aaron Neil Mauck of Holly Hill Drive, was discovered stolen from the bed of his vehicle on Aug. 2.

The theft occurred in a parking lot at Walmart.