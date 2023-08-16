Alzheimers Walk returns to Mount Airy

A long-standing tradition in Mount Airy will be adding a new wrinkle this year, when the The Alzheimer’s Association holds its annual fundraising kick-off event at Mount Airy’s new pickleball courts at Riverside Park.
Pickleball for a Purpose is what the gathering has been labeled by organizers, according to Christine John-Fuller, with the Alzheimer’s Association – North Carolina.
”We always have some sort of kick-off event, somewhere we can have food and hors d’oeuvres, and share what we’re doing with the Alzheimer’s Association and information about how people can support the walk,” she said. “This year we decided to be a little bit more creative and make a fun event out of it with the pickleball courts involved, promoting a healthy activity which promotes brain health as well.”
While those taking part in the event — set for Aug. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. — are free to engage in some friendly pickleball competition, that is not a prerequisite for attending.
“This is not an event where you have to know pickleball or want to play. This is still for everyone who wants to come out, have fun, learn about our walk,” she said.
That walk is the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Riverside Park on Sept. 9. Check-in for that gathering opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s disease, but to get there, we need our community to join us in fighting for a different future,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We encourage people to start or join a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease. Together, we will take steps toward treatments and fighting to end this disease.”
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — “a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease,” she said.
“It is a powerful moment to look out at the crowd displaying their colorful commitment to ending this disease,” said Lambert. “The Promise Garden flowers are a powerful reminder there is hope and an entire community who understands the impact of this disease.”
While the walk is still more than three weeks away, John-Fuller said the group appears to be headed toward a large turnout, which she said is typical for the Mount Airy walk.
“We usually have a strong crowd of several hundred who come out to it,” she said. “We have 136 walkers registered already, and 65 teams.”
John-Fuller said people can continue registering for the event, right up until the day of the walk.
“We definitely invite people to come join us on the day of the walk, (but) we encourage people to register early because that gives them time to become familiar with our fundraising tools.”
Still, she said, “there is never a too-late time to join,” even if that is just a few minutes before the Sept. 9 ceremony begins.
The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s, as well as to raise money to not only further research in the debilitating condition, but to help with resources to those families dealing with a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s.
John-Fuller said some individual walkers will tell friends and family members they are walking, asking them to offer financial contributions on their behalf. Others, particularly corporate or family teams, will often hold events as fundraisers, collecting money and pledges for the cause.
John-Fuller said Mount Airy is particularly supportive of the annual walk.
“In your downtown, there are people painting themselves purple, store fronts turn their displays purple, a lot of them do discounts during the time leading up to the walk, with proceeds going to the association. A little bit of everything.”
Purple is the designated color the national Alzheimer’s Association has adopted as a symbol for its cause.
To register as a participant or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Mount Airy, visit act.alz.org/MountAiry or call 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. Mount Airy is the only one in this immediate area, although there is one in Winston-Salem and Guilford County. The others are all farther away.
The Western Carolina Chapter of the association provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and care consultations. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.