House fire sends resident to hospital

Submitted photos
A Mount Airy resident suffered smoke inhalation during a house fire this week on Pittman Street which caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

City firefighters got the call about 3:30 p.m. Monday to respond to the home of Ronnie Vogler and his wife at 1605 Pittman St., and were joined by members of two neighboring departments.

They arrived to find flames shooting from one corner of the brick ranch-style home located off South Main Street in the Bannertown section and smoke from other portions.

“It took right at 30 minutes to get the fire under control because it got in the attic,” said Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter, who was the first on the scene among members of the city fire unit and the two other departments.

The blaze caused heavy damage to a back corner of the house that appeared to be a bedroom area along with smoke and heat damage throughout the structure.

“It was mostly a loss,” Poindexter said of what resulted from the fire that was deemed unintentional in nature.

“It’s accidental,” he added, with no specific cause given.

The incident also took a human toll involving Vogler.

“He had some smoke inhalation,” the fire chief disclosed. Vogler was treated at the scene by the Surry County EMS and transported to Northern Regional Hospital for further evaluation.

“But I think I’ve heard he is OK,” Poindexter said Wednesday.

Personnel of the local Red Cross came to the scene to offer the Voglers temporary housing.

In addition to the Mount Airy Fire Department, members of the Bannertown and Four-Way fire departments responded.

This occurred through an ongoing automatic aid agreement the city unit has with departments in outlying communities.

Poindexter says that agreement, aimed at ensuring sufficient manpower in emergency situations, has worked beautifully.

The Mount Airy Police Department also assisted with the situation on Pittman Street.

