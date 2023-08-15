August 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Merchandise valued at $500 has been stolen from a local tobacco shop, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred last Thursday at Snuff N Stuff on West Pine Street, where two unknown suspects made away with miscellaneous glass smoking devices.

• Also Thursday, damage estimated at $559 occurred at the Quality Mart store on Holly Springs Road, which involved an unknown party intentionally knocking over a display and damaging products it contained.

These were identified as Flash N Flip digital key chains, 90 altogether.

• A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $20,000 was stolen on Aug. 4 from the parking lot of The Shoe Department at Mayberry Mall.

Cathy Ann Blackburn of Eldora Road in the Ararat community is the owner of the vehicle, which is white and was displaying tag number TLS5579.

• Damian Drew Collins, 28, of 1350 Orchard View Drive, Ararat, Virginia, was jailed Aug. 4 on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; carrying a concealed weapon (a handgun); and an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

This resulted from officers encountering Collins during a drug activity investigation at a business on West Lebanon Street.

He was found to be the subject of the arrest order, which had been filed in Stokes County in August 2021, with Collins then allegedly disregarding law enforcement commands and fleeing on foot.

During the foot pursuit, before being taken into custody, he discarded a handgun that had been concealed, police records state.

Collins was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on Aug. 28.

• An undisclosed sum of money and other valuables were stolen from an unsecured vehicle on Aug. 4 while at Cross Creek Country Club.

Cooper Aaron Orange, 25, an Oakdale Street resident, is listed as the victim of the crime that also included the loss of a brown leather tri-fold wallet valued at $30 and a driver’s license.