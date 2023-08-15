More details released on motorcycle fatality

August 14, 2023
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Atkins

A deadly collision in Mount Airy last week resulted from the driver of a car allegedly pulling into the path of a motorcycle, according to city police.

The motorcycle rider, Devon Brandon Atkins, 17, was ejected from his 2001 Suzuki and suffered fatal injuries as a result, according to an accident report released Monday by the Mount Airy Police Department.

Atkins, of Mulberry Lane in Cana, Virginia — who also was listed with an address on Quaker Road, Mount Airy — had been northbound on U.S. 52 when the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

As he approached the entrance of Westwood Shopping Center, a 2021 Nissan operated by Ralph Clayton Burcham of Salem Highway, Stuart, Virginia, was pulling out of the shopping center to travel south on U.S. 52, the report states.

The motorcycle struck the Nissan in the front-left section, causing damage put at $10,000 to the car.

Thursday afternoon’s collision officially was still under investigation as of Monday, with a traffic crash reconstruction listed as part of that effort.

Meanwhile, a celebration of life service is scheduled Wednesday for the youth killed, who in addition to his many family members “loved dirt bikes, racing and the Lord,” obituary information states.

