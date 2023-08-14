Three concerts slated in Mount Airy this week

August 14, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
The Band of Oz will be in concert on Thursday on the stage of the Blackmon Amphitheatre.
<p>The Extraordinaires will be in concert Friday evening at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.</p>

The Extraordinaires will be in concert Friday evening at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

<p>Chocolate Chip will be in concert Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.</p>

Chocolate Chip will be in concert Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

The Surry Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series has a full schedule this weekend starting with Band of Oz on Thursday. The Extraordinaires will take the stage on Friday, with Chocolate Chip & Company to follow on Saturday. Each show will take place at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m.

“The Band of Oz is one of the most successful groups in the Southeast and continues to get the very best reviews from the top people in the entertainment business,” according to officials with the Surry Arts Council, which sponsors the concerts. “The band now features a full horn section to total a dynamic eight-member group. They still perform well over two-hundred shows per year for corporate events, festivals, concerts, wedding receptions, and many other public and private events.”

The Extraordinaires formed in the spring of 2003 from a group of guys who love The classics along with rhythm and blues.

“Since then, the group has put together a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor,” Surry Arts officials said. “From the powerful kickin’ horns to the smooth lead vocals, the sounds of The Extraordinaires will keep you coming back to the dance floor.”

On Saturday, Myrtle beach-based Chocolate Chip & Company Band will take the stage. This band is known for its high-energy funk performances. The seven-member band plays everything from rock, rhythm and blues, beach, soul, Motown, hip hop, and reggae.

“The Chocolate Chip & Company Band will sure enough get funky,” every time they hit the stage,” arts officials said.

Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org