Police reports

August 13, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy woman was the victim of an assault by strangulation Wednesday, according to city police reports.

Bailey Shay Bledsoe of Starlite Motel on Starlite Road said a known individual grabbed her neck and strangled her, causing minor injuries.

The alleged assailant was listed as her boyfriend, who had not been arrested at last report.

• Zyyd Ahmed Shariff, 30, of Dearborn, Michigan, was jailed Monday on charges of felonious larceny and possession or receiving of stolen goods after a traffic stop of a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 74 near Red Brush Road.

Shariff, who was operating a 2009 Freightliner, was found in possession of a stolen trailer, arrest records state.

The Michigan man was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Aug. 27.

• Fredy Gonzalez, 28, of 284 John Henry Lane, was jailed without privilege of bond for a charge of domestic criminal trespassing on Aug. 2.

Gonzalez is scheduled for an Aug. 24 appearance in Surry District Court.

The victim in the case is listed as Maria Luisa Figueroa-Rodriguez, a resident of Blessed Lane.

• The theft of window an air-conditioner valued at more than $600 was discovered on July 29 at Sheds to Go LLC, a business on North Andy Griffith Parkway.

It was described as a Frigidaire model, white in color.

• Walgreens on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on July 29, when a makeup bag was stolen along with miscellaneous merchandise from the store.

No monetary loss total was listed.