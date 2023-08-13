Hit-and-run driver identified

By Tom Joyce

Mount Airy police have released the name of the driver believed to have struck a city woman with a car on Aug. 3 and left the scene.

“We have identified the individual we feel is responsible for the hit and run,” Police Chief Dale Watson disclosed Thursday afternoon.

That individual’s name is Enrique Herrera Islas.

Islas’ age was given as 37, but no address was available for him.

“Our agency has issued a warrant for Islas for felony hit and run,” the police chief added.

Islas had not been arrested as of Friday, Watson said.

The 2006 Chrysler 300 that struck Shana Christina Goodwin, 39, as she was walking her dog along North Main Street near Grace Moravian Church was located by police after the driver fled.

Goodwin suffered multiple pelvic fractures after the southbound car ran onto the sidewalk. She was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem and was described as “doing great” this week by a family member.

After making contact with Goodwin, the driver left at a high rate of speed before the car veered out of control and hit a guy wire to a utility pole.

It then went through a red light at the nearby intersection of North Main and Grace streets where it collided with another car.

The Chrysler suffered heavy front-end damage put at $2,500 and when found contained no tag. However, its vehicle identification number (VIN) apparently linked investigators to Islas.

