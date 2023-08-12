State treasurer hopeful about NC economy

Part of a crowd of about 55 people listens to remarks from the visiting state official visible in the background.
Tom Joyce | The News
The U.S. economy is plagued by a $32 trillion national debt and its credit rating recently was lowered, but there is reason for hope in North Carolina, according to the state’s treasurer.
Dale Folwell served up this best-of-times-worst-of-times scenario during a Thursday luncheon meeting of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce as part of an ongoing lecture series.
Its purpose is to help attendees learn more about governmental policies, operations and processes, along with hearing updates regarding its present state of affairs and plans for the future.
Folwell, a Republican in his second term in the office responsible for overseeing the financial operations of state government, also is running for governor.
Yet he avoided any partisan jabs during his talk to about 55 local business and other leaders in a banquet hall at White Sulphur Springs.
“This national debt is the fault of both political parties,” said Folwell, a Winston-Salem resident and certified public accountant who also formerly served four terms in the N.C. House of Representatives.
At least North Carolinians can take solace in the fact that the state’s economic picture is much rosier, the visiting official asserted.
For one thing, officials in Raleigh are legally required to have a balanced budget based on revenue projections and needs to be funded — meaning a deficit is not an issue as it is for the federal government.
Plus, unlike the U.S. as a whole, there is a climate for growth in North Carolina, which recently was ranked as the best state for business for the second year in a row by the CNBC financial news channel.
This is based on such factors as low corporate income tax rates, Folwell says.
Meanwhile, in 2020, North Carolina’s Triple A bond rating was reaffirmed by every major credit agency, based on information presented Thursday, which means the best interest rate possible when money is borrowed for major school or other projects.
In further delivering positivity during his “state of the state address” Thursday, Folwell said the initials NC not only stand for North Carolina, but “nothing compares.”
“I would not trade places with any other state treasurer in the United States,” Folwell told the chamber audience.
It included state Sen. Eddie Settle; four Surry County commissioners and County Manager Chris Knopf; two members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners; and Randy Moore of the city school board.
State not immune
North Carolina, despite solid monetary numbers, has not escaped some of the entanglements gripping the nation overall, Folwell acknowledged.
This includes a need to achieve energy independence, which he says will be helped by the Mountain Valley Pipeline being constructed in the region to benefit North Carolina and other states.
Folwell lent his support to the project that has overcome numerous court and other challenges to finally gain the green light recently.
Health care was another problem cited.
Folwell, who overcame a near-fatal bout with COVID in early 2020, was quick to say that this does not include the front-line medical personnel such as doctors and nurses who serve patients.
His beef is with major “non-profit” health-care corporations that reap huge revenues, but somehow avoid paying taxes — referring to them as cartels.
Citizens fear the health-care industry, Folwell believes, not because of any pain involved but the exorbitant bills they receive and other hassles involved.
North Carolina also isn’t immune from the labor shortage facing the nation, Folwell mentioned.
He said an employment “crisis” exists both at the state and local levels.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.