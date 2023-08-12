Two honored for success at HOSA competition

Layla Lineberry and Emilynn Haymore are shown here with family members and Surry County School Board officials in this photo taken during a recent Surry County Board of Education meeting. Layla placed first overall in Health Career Preparation in the International HOSA competition in Dallas, Texas while Emilynn placed second overall in Prepared Speaking at the competition. (Surry County Schools)

The Surry County School Board often recognizes students and faculty members for their achievements in athletic, academic, and other endeavors.

The board recently had the opportunity to honor two students who took high honors at the international level in HOSA, or Health Occupations Students of America, competition.

The school leaders recognized students Layla Lineberry and Emilynn Haymore for their achievement. Layla placed first overall in Health Career Preparation in the International HOSA competition in Dallas, Texas over the summer. Emilynn placed second overall in Prepared Speaking at the competition.

HOSA is a program that encourages students who may be interested in health science education and biomedical science programs or have an interest in pursuing careers in health professions.