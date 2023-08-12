Motorcyclist killed in collision

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A Virginia man was fatally injured Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle in Mount Airy.

The victim was identified as Devon Brandon Atkins, age not given, who resided on Mulberry Lane in the Cana community.

Thursday’s incident occurred on U.S. 52-North near the entrance to Westwood Shopping Center, according to Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson.

That location has a history of accidents.

Watson added that a traffic reconstructionist was handling the investigation for the fatality involving the Virginia motorcyclist.

A full accident report had not been released by the Mount Airy Police Department as of late Friday afternoon.

No other information was available, including the name of the person driving the car.

