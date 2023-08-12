Ride malfunctions at fair

Fair-goers stroll along the midway late Thursday afternoon.
Tom Joyce | The News
The Orbiter ride is shown Thursday night when it began smoking due to the hydraulic fluid leak.
Tom Joyce | The News
Joseph Tate holds his son Clarence, 1, who is clutching a toy dinosaur he got at the fair Thursday.
Tom Joyce | The News
A problem with a hydraulic line on a ride — which resulted in a girl being taken to the hospital — has marred an otherwise successful launch of the 2023 Surry County Agricultural Fair.
That incident occurred Thursday evening when a hydraulic line burst on a ride known as the Orbiter.
“And some kids got sprayed with hydraulic fluid,” said Doug Joyner, president of the governing board at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, where the fair now in its 76th year is being held.
Luckily, the fluid was cold and not hot, Joyner said of the medium by which power is transferred in hydraulic machinery.
“One girl was taken to the hospital,” according to the park official. “It (the fluid) got in her eyes.” The name of the victim, who was transported by the Surry County EMS, has not been released.
The Orbiter, which emitted smoke but did not catch on fire during the mishap, was shut down afterward.
That ride previously had passed an inspection by N.C. Department of Labor personnel, which is standard procedure when such machinery is set up each year at the fairgrounds on West Lebanon Street.
The Orbiter is one of about 25 different rides operated at the site by Amusements of America, a New York-based company providing midway attractions at the local fair for the second year in a row.
Joyner said Friday morning that the ride would remain out of service until it could be re-inspected by Labor Department personnel.
Chris Fallaw and Steve Everett of the Mount Airy Fire Department also were on the scene Friday, according to Fire Chief Zane Poindexter.
“We have received several complaints here regarding that fair ride,” Poindexter said Friday from his post at the city fire station on Rockford Street.
Good start
The Surry County Agricultural Fair began a five-day run Wednesday with a big crowd on hand for its annual Carload Night.
One $40 price covered gate admission, entertainment and unlimited-ride armbands for up to eight people per vehicle.
“We put close to 550 cars in here last night,” Joyner said Thursday afternoon from the parking lot as the fair was gearing up for its second day.
Cloudy skies apparently kept some fair-goers away for its start on Thursday, but as if by magic, the sun appeared in the late afternoon — greeted by folks pouring into the fairgrounds.
They enjoyed rides with names including Free Fall, Super Slide and others such as the traditional Ferris wheel.
Games and special entertainment, namely the Captain Jim Magic Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, also are featured.
Gates and exhibits will be open today from 3 to 11 p.m.
A 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. schedule will be in effect for the fair’s final day on Sunday.
It has been designated Family Fun Day, when a gate admission of $12 will be charged for a family of up to five people.
Unlimited-ride armbands are available for $25 during the fair, with the option of paying for rides separately also offered.
General admission costs $6, with children 3 and under let in free with a paying adult.
Senior adults (60 and over) are being admitted for $3 with proper identification, rides not included.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.