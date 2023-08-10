Pedestrian plan gains a foothold

Walking south along the busy U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) corridor to key destinations such as Cracker Barrel is a hazardous journey due to no sidewalks on either side of the roadway.
Nate Heyward of the Kimley-Horn consulting firm based in Charlotte highlights a new pedestrian plan it prepared during a city council meeting.
Ironically, just hours after a pedestrian was struck by a car along North Main Street, Mount Airy officials unanimously approved a plan they hope will help prevent such incidents.
The Walk! Mount Airy Pedestrian Plan prescribes a long list of improvements with a price tag totaling in the tens of millions of dollars.
The changes overall are aimed at making Mount Airy more walkable, Interim City Manager Darren Lewis explained, “especially for underserved areas.”
Some residents of those neighborhoods do not even own vehicles, it was mentioned.
One plan priority involves new sidewalks to fill in gaps throughout the city where walkways are lacking, to provide connectivity between key destinations and neighborhoods.
Dangerous intersections
Pedestrian crossings at busy intersections are another focus of the plan’s suggestions.
This includes implementing high-visibility crosswalks, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps, curb extensions, “pedestrian refuge islands” where appropriate and pedestrian push buttons, among other recommendations.
One need cited during a recent survey process was a lack of signage and warning lights to alert motorists to yield to pedestrians.
Creating continuous pathways at both sides of intersections is a further objective.
Another part of the plan calls for increasing shared-use facilities that can be utilized by pedestrians, cyclists and other motorized users, as exemplified by the Granite City Greenway.
“The N.C. Department of Transportation has already reviewed and approved the plan in its entirety,” Nate Heyward of the Kimley-Horn firm said during a meeting last Thursday night when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners subsequently added its acceptance.
Kimley-Horn is an engineering, planning, and design consulting firm based in Charlotte which developed a previous pedestrian plan for Mount Airy in 2013, and updated it for 2023.
The city received a state grant that funded most of the estimated $45,000 cost of the new plan, which was completed after a 12-month process that included input from the public.
It will be used to guide decisions on future pedestrian needs throughout town and aid related grant and other funding opportunities, according to city Planning Director Andy Goodall.
He served on a 17-member steering committee for the effort which also included other city planners; police, school and recreation representatives; and community members at large.
The visual result of all this includes maps showing clusters of new sidewalks and shared walking paths proposed throughout Mount Airy.
Also in the plan is a list of sidewalk projects that take up three typewritten pages.
Various greenway extensions are another part of the outlook.
Plan hot spots
Among the proposed network of new sidewalks are several high-visibility areas where safety has been a huge concern for years.
Chief among these is Rockford Street on both sides of its intersection with U.S. 52.
Further eyed for new sidewalks are the Pine Street-Independence Boulevard area, Riverside Drive, Worth Street and the North Main Street-Greenhill Road vicinity.
Improvements in those main areas have a total estimated price tag of nearly $30 million.
Concerning Rockford Street (U.S. 601), the study recommends new sidewalk connections to an existing sidewalk near Northern Regional Hospital to allow better access to the U.S. 601 business corridor across U.S. 52, paired with intersection improvements there.
“We have visitors who want to walk from Hampton Inn to downtown,” said Jessica Roberts, who attended the plan presentation and added that she is happy to see that need addressed.
Commissioner Deborah Cochran also mentioned an elderly couple who wanted to walk from Hadley Street across U.S. 52 to Chick-fil-A — now a dangerous proposition.
Sidewalk connections also are prescribed along the N.C. 89 corridor from Franklin Road to South Street to make what the plan calls “a critical connection” with Lowes Foods and an existing greenway path.
While changes are included in the plan, something less clear is how all these can be financed.
“Plan implementation requires leveraging all funding opportunities,” it states, with various state funding sources existing as possibilities for assistance along with private developers, non-profit organizations and others.
Heyward, the Kimley-Horn representative, said city officials could choose to proceed with lower-priority projects over higher ones if funding is available.