Historic house to greet visitors

August 10, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report
Today known as the Edwards-Franklin House, the house was originally built by Gideon Edwards, and was later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin. The home reopens for tours this weekend. (File photo)

The doors to the Edwards-Franklin once again will be open this weekend to allow visitors to experience the local historic site.

This will occur both Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. both days, as part of a monthly open house series that is free and open to the public.

The historic Edwards-Franklin House, located at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy, was constructed in 1799.

It is considered the finest example of its architecture in the Piedmont. The house was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin.

The house was bought in 1972 by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its grandeur. It features many unique architectural components.

“We hope the public will join us in learning about and touring this historic treasure,” urged Historical Society President Dr. Annette Ayers, who added that an open house weekend in July drew “a tremendous turnout.”

Ayers also announced other upcoming events of the Surry County Historical Society:

• On Sept. 17 at 3 p.m., Rodney Pell, a historian and expert on Meshack Franklin, will present a program on the life of the state and national political figure.

Sept.17 is Franklin’s birthday and guests will be served birthday cake in celebration of that as part of another free event at the home where Meshack resided.

• On Oct. 7, the annual Sonker Festival will be held at the Edwards-Franklin House from noon to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 9 is the date for the Surry County Historical Society’s annual meeting, featuring a catered dinner, silent auction and musical program. More details will be announced at a later date.

• On Dec. 2-3, a history-themed Christmas event will be held at the Edwards-Franklin House.