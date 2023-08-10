Hit-and-run driver remains at large

August 10, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews
Goodwin

No arrest has been reported by the Mount Airy Department in a hit-and-run incident last Thursday which seriously injured a city woman who was walking her dog.

However, new details have emerged in the aftermath of the crime that occurred near Grace Moravian Church, as the victim, Shana Christina Goodwin, 39, continues to recover.

This includes the fact that the 2006 Chrysler 300 involved has been located, and its VIN (vehicle identification number) retrieved — but not the driver.

Goodwin was walking her dog in an area along North Main Street between West Oakdale and Grace streets when she was injured late last Thursday afternoon.

The pedestrian, a resident of North Main Street, was on a sidewalk heading north, according to the accident report, when the southbound vehicle veered off the pavement to the right onto the sidewalk and struck her near Wrenn Avenue.

The driver then left at a high rate of speed.

At that point, the Chrysler went out of control and struck a guy wire attached to a nearby utility pole, causing the car to spin around in the roadway and face north, the accident report continues.

The driver then made an immediate turn to the right and again proceeded south to North Main’s intersection with Grace Street. He or she ignored a red light there and collided with another vehicle, a 2010 Nissan making a left turn from Old Springs Road, operated by Richard Barry Moha, 24, of Henri Street, who was not injured.

The driver of the Chrysler fled the scene.

Police say the car later was located at an undisclosed location, but the driver had not been identified at last report.

The car received damages estimated at $2,500.

Victim recovering

The injured woman was taken to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem in stable condition.

Goodwin suffered multiple pelvic fractures.

Her condition has improved, according to her mother.

“She’s doing great,” Cynthia Revels Goodwin advised earlier this week, when she also expressed dismay over such an incident happening to her daughter.

“Why would you hit a person in keep going?” Cynthia Revels Goodwin asked.

“I just hope they catch the person responsible.” The victim’s mom was philosophical about the situation.

“God is good because it could be a lot worse,” she commented.

“Thank everybody for love and kindness at a time like this.”