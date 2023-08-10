Police reports

• A catalytic converter valued at $800 was discovered stolen Sunday from a vehicle owned by Hampton Inn, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident targeted a 2004 Ford E-250 bus parked at the lodging establishment on Rockford Street.

• An attempt was made Saturday to steal a Good Time Trolley bus and a second vehicle owned by that business.

This occurred while the Ford bus and another auto of the same make were parked at Becky’s Glass Works on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

• John Malik Dobson, 27, of Galax, Virginia, was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 26.

This occurred after Dobson was encountered at Sheetz on U.S. 601 by city officers during a stolen vehicle investigation.

The warrant had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on July 6, involving a 2015 Chrysler 300 owned by Demmanuelle Fencher of Salisbury.

Dobson also was found to be the subject of an outstanding criminal summons for allegedly failing to return rental property which had been filed on March 12 through the Surry Sheriff’s Office.

He was released under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Aug. 24.

• A rear exterior door to a residence on Durham Street was discovered on July 25 to have been kicked in, with no damage estimate noted.

AndyPandy LLC in Durham is listed as the victim of the crime.

• A break-in occurred at the apartment of David Franklin Collins on Jasper Pointe Circle on July 24, when an exterior door was forced open, causing unspecified damage to the door.

Nothing was listed as missing.

• The Circle K convenience store on North Main Street was the scene of a larceny on July 24, when alcoholic beverages valued at $34 — two 24-packs of Twisted Tea — were taken by an unknown suspect.

• An attempted break-in was discovered at Lounge 52 Barbershop in the 800 block of West Pine Street on July 21.

It involved an unknown party trying to enter the business using a key to unlock a secured door.