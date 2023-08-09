United Fund of Surry Teams With Business Partners

Pictured is the medal for the 15th Anniversary Downtown Rocks and Run which is Saturday, August 12. The United Fund of Surry announced 17 new business partners last week that have pledged financial support for the entire year.
The United Fund of Surry has developed a new partnership program with local businesses in Surry County to help supplement the fundraising needs of the agency.
Last week they announced a list of local companies that pledged a year’s worth of financial support to be inaugural partners with the United Fund.
These do not, however, take the place of the annual workplace campaigns which are an essential component of the fundraising conducted by the organization to aid their mission in support of two dozen other groups.
“We are thrilled to announce that 17 new business partners have agreed to lend us financial support,” said Melissa Hiatt, Executive Director of United Fund of Surry. “Those include Gold level partners Alliance Insurance Services and Altec.”
“These partnerships will help United Fund of Surry sustain our mission by supporting agencies who directly serve our neighbors in need.”
Sponsoring businesses will have their names and logos displayed on printed donation materials, flyers for events, and online, “They get to be part of the marketing for the whole campaign,” Hiatt said.
This can make the process of supporting United Fund of Surry simpler for the business who can then know what their donation will be and can plan for that. With a variety of different pricing levels, sponsorships were meant to be attainable for businesses of all sizes.
Having a yearlong partnership will allow these businesses to use United Fund programming as a part of their own broader marketing strategy. Exposure to out of area eyes at events like this weekend’s race of the Bourbon Bonanza can help partners grow their own business while supporting the agencies of the United Fund of Surry and Surry County residents.
Christopher Cook, President of Alliance Insurance Services, said, “Alliance has chosen to partner with the United Fund because we believe in the work they do today and have done for decades in our community.
Gold partners like Altec and Alliance Insurance prove that businesses of any size can make a difference. Cook said, “At our size, we have to be very specific about what organizations we want to support. Knowing that United Fund is a good steward of our contributions and knowing that each member agency is committed to helping one another make the choice to support the United Fund an easy choice.”
“We have buy-in from the entire Alliance Insurance team regarding our support of the United Fund. Knowing that they impact the entire community via their member organizations allows us to feel good that our investment will have a maximized impact in the community that many of us call home.”
Cook said the mission of United Fund aligns with his own ethos, “We strive to treat everyone the way we want to be treated… We know that we all thrive best when we thrive together. The United Fund’s mission aligns perfectly with those core beliefs.”
Currently, United Fund of Surry financially supports over two dozen agencies who assist more than 29,000 residents in Surry County.
“The need for services keeps growing because cost-of-living and housing costs continue to rise at an alarming rate,” Hiatt said.
“Nevertheless, we strive to make our community a healthy, happier, and safer place to live for people of all ages, and our new business partners help make that possible.”
Hiatt keeps track of the data and has been able to show that United Fund of Surry makes a difference for members of the community by aiding in providing services but also by removing some of the financial burden on the county. She estimated that programs and services via United Fund agencies saved taxpayers $2,637,999 if similar services had been provided by the county.
“By supporting the United Fund of Surry you’re helping thousands of residents get the tools they need to succeed. On average 40% of Surry County residents receive services from one or more United Fund agencies. Your investment is making an immeasurable impact on your community,” the group wrote.
United Fund of Surry Partners for 2023 — 2024 have pledged their financial support to the group for the entire year which will allow for a more predictable revenue stream and budgeting projections.
While these yearlong sponsorships are meant to entice businesses, Hiatt said last year that they would not replace a business’s ability to sponsor any of the United Fund’s events individually throughout the year.
Hiatt announced United Fund of Surry’s 2023-2024 Partners including Alliance Insurance Services and Altec at the Gold Level.
Bray Properties LLC, Coram Construction, First Community, PTC& Cooke are the first to be sponsors at the Silver Level.
Bronze Level sponsors are Perkins & Associates, Pine State/Surry Chemical, Rick & Carol Vaughn Family, LLC, Royster & Royster, and Simcon.
Joining in at the Friend Level are Granite City Group, Northern Hospital, Carport Central, and American Building.
At events like this weekend’s Downtown Rocks Run participants and spectators alike will see the logos of top sponsors G & B Energy, AES, The Greenhill Group, F. Rees Clothing, Pike Electric, White Elephant & Renfro.
Hiatt hopes businesses can envision their own name in lights, so to speak, as a United Fund of Surry Partner by having a business name or logo on the tee box for the Greater Granite Open in October or a runner’s bib at this weekend’s race.
For more information visit www.unitedfundofsurry.org