Three concerts set for the Blackmon stage this week

August 8, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
<p>Envision will take to the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a Friday concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

<p>Kids in America will be paying tribute to the music of the 1980s during the group’s Saturday concert, slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

There is something for everyone this weekend at Blackmon Amphitheatre.

The Embers take the stage with beach music on Thursday, Envision brings the party on Friday, and Kids in America will perform hits from the 80s on Saturday. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard start things off on Thursday. “The Embers are known as a band that helped define the beach music genre,” officials with Surry Arts Council, which sponsors the concert series, said. “They have been touring since 1958 laying the groundwork for what has become known as beach music in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America, and every beach in between. Their beach music, combined with R&B, and soul keeps guests up and dancing all night.”

On Friday, Envision will cover hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, all the way up to the contemporary sound of today’s Top 40. Although specializing as a “party band,” the band’s repertoire encompasses a wide variety of musical styles, including R&B, beach, Motown/oldies, pop, dance, funk, and jazz.

The weekend ends with a blast from the past on Saturday. “The high-energy band, Kids in America, will pay tribute to the totally awesome 1980s,” organizers said. From Madonna, Prince, and The Cars, you can expect to hear all of the big hits from iconic artists from this era.

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.