Mount Airy Board of Education clarifies Moore censure

The Mount Airy Board of Education has provided a fuller explanation regarding its censure of a member last month for his posting of an anti-LGBTQ+ image on Facebook.
That clarification includes the fact that Randy Moore may continue serving on the seven-member group which the U.S. Army veteran was appointed to in January 2021.
And while he also can still attend school-related events such as graduation ceremonies, Moore no longer can serve on board committees, as related by one member Wednesday.
The censure had occurred during a special called meeting of the school board on July 10, prompted by Moore’s Facebook display of a figure in red, white and blue kicking in the midsection another displaying rainbow colors symbolizing the LGBTQ+ movement.
A statement released afterward by school officials says it “disavows and disapproves of Mr. Randy Moore’s recent social media posts.”
“We believe as a board that member Randy Moore fell short of clearly articulated expectations for members of the Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education, which is why we took the extraordinary step of a public censure.”
Action explained
A censure is an expression of formal, severe disapproval — or reprimand — of a public official’s conduct, which also has occurred in bodies such as Congress.
However, it was not known at first what the censure targeting Moore would entail.
This was cleared up Tuesday night when the board held a regularly scheduled work session at the school system’s central office on Riverside Drive.
The clarification of the censure was listed as a discussion item for that meeting.
It included the school board’s attorney providing insight on the ramifications of the censure, which were “much different than we originally thought,” one member, Ben Cooke, said Wednesday.
There apparently was an assumption among some that it would pose severe limitations on Moore’s board service.
“It’s mainly the committee assignments,” Cooke said of any restrictions to be faced by him.
“He’ll be able to go to graduations, to convocations,” the board member advised, in addition to attending meetings of the group and taking part in other school activities.
Not being able to serve on a committee possibly will restrict Moore’s input with board decisions. A budget or curriculum committee, for example, typically studies proposals within those realms and then makes recommendations to the full board for action.
Moore reacts
The censured board member has defended his Facebook posting of the anti-LGBTQ+ image on constitutional (his First Amendment right to free speech) and religious grounds.
Moore says it was not meant as a personal attack on members the LGBTQ+ community — who he says he loves, as a Christian.
But Moore does not approve of their “doings” — meaning homosexual behavior.
He did not attend the July 10 meeting when the censure was issued, but was at Tuesday night’s work session.
Moore did not directly respond Wednesday to the censure clarification, but did appear to view it in a favorable light.
“Things are moving in a positive direction,” he commented.
“I will tell you there’s more to come,” Moore added.
He did not elaborate, other than to say the issue “is not dead.”