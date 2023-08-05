Mayberry Spirits Distillery expanding

Plans to open Cinder Speakeasy

If area Mayberry Spirits Distillery customers are noticing some disruption in the normal business at the facility, there is no need to worry — they owners there recently announced renovations that will lead to expanded services.

“Extensive renovations will commence during the first week of August,” the owners said in a recent statement. “These exciting upgrades are set to enhance the visitor experience and pave the way for a new addition to the distillery, the Cinder Speakeasy.”

During the renovation period, Mayberry Spirits Distillery will temporarily suspend tours and tastings to facilitate the construction process. The distillery will remain open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, from noon until 4 p.m.

“Patrons will have the opportunity to drop by and purchase their favorite goodies from Mayberry Spirits, including a limited number of items we need to clear out to make space during the renovation. Among these items are used barrels and other furnishings, providing a unique chance for enthusiasts to own a piece of Mayberry Spirits history,” they said.

“The management at Mayberry Spirits Distillery understands the importance of customer satisfaction, and we are committed to ensuring minimal disruption during this renovation phase,” they said. “We encourage visitors to continue supporting us during this time and look forward to welcoming them back with enhanced offerings once the renovation is complete.”

Once renovations are complete, the company will introduce Cinder Speakeasy, which is described as “…an elegant addition to the distillery experience….Cinder Speakeasy will elevate the cocktail scene, offering an array of meticulously crafted cocktails featuring our premium spirits. In addition to our signature spirits, Cinder Speakeasy will showcase an assortment of handpicked North Carolina craft beers and wines, allowing guests to indulge in a broader selection of libations.”

The new operation will include a new menu of food items as well.

“The fusion of exceptional beverages and tantalizing dishes will create an ambiance that promises to delight both local patrons and visitors from afar.”

The company said it hopes to have all work there completed by Sept. 8. For more information and updates on the project,, visit www.MayberryDistillery.com. The company is located at 461 N South St. in Mount Airy.