Scoutmaster recognized for his work

August 5, 2023 John Peters Community, News 0
Brad Collins, scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 556, was recently honored by his troop, co-leaders, and parents, for his work with the troop.
Scout leaders and friends pose for a photo after honoring scoutmaster Brad Collins for his work with Troop #556. Pictured are, from left, Travis L. Reeves, Leslie L. Reeves, Benji Smith, Teshia Smith, Rick Haynes, Brad Collins, Justin Gammons, Zack Marion, Kent Moser, Todd Frye, Ted Young, and Chris Hiatt.

Scoutmaster Brad Collins was recognized on July 26 at Camp Raven Knob for his “Outstanding dedication and service to Troop #556,” according to other officials with the troop.

Collins was honored by the troop, committee members, parents and friends with a plaque recognizing his service “as an effective leader who has successfully combined three separate Boy Scout Troops.”

They said that Troop 556 continues to grow with 29 members.

”It was amazing to see how many parents and scouts came together to share a meal and fellowship during week 6 of scout camp at Raven Knob. With over 150 people in attendance, Family Night was a huge success for the Troop,” those organizers of the event said

Collins is the Scoutmaster for Troop #556, which meets at Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Airy, and his wife, Jennifer, is Cubmaster for Pack #556.