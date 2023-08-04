Northern Regional opens Dobson family practice

Northern Family Medicine in Dobson, a newly-created physician practice of Northern Regional Hospital, will be holding an open house on Aug. 15 and then six days later begin seeing patients.
The facility will also serve as the corporate headquarters for Mountain Valley, which will have its offices in the recently restored two-story building in downtown Dobson.
“Northern Regional Hospital is pleased to expand high-quality family medicine services to the Dobson community,” said Chris A. Lumsden, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Northern Regional Hospital, a national award-winning community hospital based in Mount Airy.
“Our Dobson health care team, led by Dr. José Mendoza, is committed to providing compassionate and affordable care to pediatric and adult patients. The new practice location in downtown Dobson is easily accessible to neighboring businesses, schools, government offices, and the public. Northern is delighted to better serve the health needs of central Surry County.”
Dr. Mendoza has been appointed medical directorof the Dobson facility. Dr. Mendoza is fluent in English and Spanish and has spent the past three years building a practice at Northern Family Medicine in Mount Airy. “My professional colleagues and I are very excited and eager to welcome new patients to Northern Family Medicine in Dobson,” said Dr. Mendoza.
According to Dr. Mendoza, he and physician assistant Mathew Reynolds, PA-C, will diagnose and treat adult and pediatric patients, welcome walk-ins, and offer same-day appointments for your healthcare needs.
“Dobson’s new Northern Family Medicine practice has been strategically designed to prioritize and enhance patient flow and work efficiency,” Northern officials said in making the announcement. “In addition to a warm and welcoming reception area, the family medicine practice includes six exam rooms, a dedicated procedure room, an open nurses’ station, and a lab with access to physicians in cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, obstetrics, and gynecology, orthopedics, and urology who are conveniently located close to home.”
The building’s second floor will serve as the new headquarters for Mountain Valley. Serving the region since 1983, Mountain Valley provides end-of-life care in 18 counties throughout North Carolina and Virginia.
The new Mountain Valley space has been designed to maximize employee interactions and host various educational and training sessions for its employees, including offices, a simulation room, and a board room.
“We are so honored to extend a neighborly hand to our downstairs neighbor, Northern Family Medicine, and become a part of the Dobson community,” said Mountain Valley President and Chief Executive Officer Tracey Dobson. “Opening our doors here is a testament to our mission of creating the best experience for those facing serious illness, every patient, every family, every time. We have been living this mission for over 40 years, including patients and families right here in the Dobson area.
“But what makes this day special is that now we have a physical presence with our new corporate office space. I want to thank Northern Regional Hospital for the opportunity to have our corporate office here, and I would like to thank the many individuals and companies that worked tireless and endlessly to give this space new life so that we can continue to grow and serve patients and families in Dobson and the surrounding communities. As they say, it definitely takes a village.”
An open house will be held at Northern Family Medicine in Dobson on Tuesday, August 15. The public is invited to tour the building, meet providers, and enjoy light refreshments from noon to 3 p.m.
Beginning Monday, August 21, Northern Family Medicine in Dobson will start seeing patients from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call Northern Family Medicine in Dobson at 336-783-8100, or visit our website at ChooseNorthern.org.