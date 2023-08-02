Health department offering vaccination clinic

August 2, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

The signs are unmistakable — back to school sales in local stores, coaches and teams are gathering for early-season practices, and parents and their children are checking out sales on the latest school fashion.

That means it is also time for those entering certain grades to get up to date on their vaccinations.

To help out, the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is hosting a Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for incoming kindergarteners, seventh graders, and twelfth graders — the grades when area school systems often require certain vaccination updates.

The clinic will be held in the Pediatric Building located at 122 Hamby Road in Dobson.

“You must be an established patient in the state of North Carolina to receive services at this clinic,” said Sarah Kerr, a public health education specialist at the center. “Those who are not established in North Carolina need to visit during regular clinic hours. If you are insured, please bring your insurance card. Uninsured children can receive free vaccinations through our Vaccines for Children program.”

While the upcoming vaccination clinic will no doubt bring plenty of area families to the clinic, a written statement from the center said far more is offered for area children and youth.

“The Pediatric Clinic at Surry County Health and Nutrition Center offers preventative health care services for infants, children, and adolescents,” the clinic leaders said in the statement. “Our clinic sees all children, with or without health insurance, from birth to 18 years of age, and those with Medicaid until age 21. We also offer sick care for enrolled patients. Other services offered include vision and hearing screenings, school physicals, sports physicals, immunizations, TB screenings, nutritional assessments, behavioral health services, referrals, health education, and counseling.”

The Pediatric Clinic operates Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment or establish care, call 336-401-8439.

“For current and established patients, we offer on-call services with a provider and interpreter available to call 24 hours a day/seven days a week. We also have in-house and virtual interpreters available for non-English speaking families,” they said.