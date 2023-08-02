14 graduate from truck driving school

August 2, 2023
Fourteen students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program on July 27. Picture, from left, on the front are Antrone Rodwell, Isaiah Smith, Dennis Bryant, Robert Timmons, Thomas Whitaker, Dallas Spencer, Michael Beaty, and SCC Truck Driving Instructor Tony Barlow; back row, SCC Truck Driving Instructor Charles Jester, Sherrisa McKinnon, Laken Brown, William Smith, Timothy Fleming, Shawn Branon, Jacob Townsend, SCC Truck Driving Instructor Dale Myers, and SCC Lead Truck Driving Instructor Brandon Cockerham. Not pictured is Jesus Mendoza.

DOBSON — Fourteen students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center on July 27.

The graduates include Timothy Fleming and Jesus Mendoza of Surry County; Isaiah Smith and Dallas Spencer of Forsyth County; Sherrisa McKinnon of Iredell County; Antrone Rodwell and Jacob Townsend of Wilkes County; and Michael Beaty, Shawn Branon, Laken Brown, Dennis Bryant, William Smith, Robert Timmons, and Thomas Whitaker, all of Yadkin County.

“Median pay for truck drivers is $47,100 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor,” community college officials said. “Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.

“With a shortage of up to 12,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing – by 6% during 2020-2030,” college officials added.

“There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley.

The next Truck Driver Training class is an evening class which will be offered at SCC’s Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive in Yadkinville, this fall. The class will run Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Wednesday, Dec. 13, meeting Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., with online meetings on Fridays.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program, contact the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580. The tuition is $1,999. Some may qualify for a tuition scholarship, visit www.surry.edu/funding to check eligiblity.