East Surry High School gains two assistant principals

July 31, 2023 John Peters News 0
Kennedy Dockery
<p>Randy Marion</p>

Randy Marion

Surry County Schools has named two new assistant principals at East Surry High School — Kennedy Dockery and Randy Marion.

Dockery has already assumed her new duties, while Marion will be taking his new post on Dec. 1.

Dockery joins East Surry High School from Westfield Elementary School, where she has served as a third grade teacher for the past year. Prior to that, she served in another school district whose name county school officials did not release, where she specialized in English language arts and social studies.

“I am thrilled to be a Cardinal and look forward to serving the staff, students, and families of East Surry High School,” Dockery said of her appointment.

Dockery graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2017. She will graduate from Salem College in December with a MEd in educational leadership.

Marion is a longtime member of the Cardinal family at East Surry High School. He began his career as an exceptional children’s teacher for nearly a decade before transitioning into a physical education teacher role in 2019. Marion has also served as athletic director, assistant football coach, head softball coach, and head indoor women’s track coach.

“Embracing this new opportunity, I am eager to continue making a positive impact in the community and school I deeply cherish,” he said.

Marion graduated from East Surry High School in 1988 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1993. In 2012, he received his Post-Baccalaureate alternative initial licensure from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2012, and is pursuing his masters in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Mrs. Shannon DuPlessis, principal at East Surry High School, echoed Dockery and Marion’s excitement.

“Both Ms. Dockery and Mr. Marion come to the administrative team with a variety of leadership experience, and I am confident that their leadership capabilities and positive energy will align well with the work that we already do here at East Surry High School,” she said.

It was not clear if these were new positions are the school or if the two were replacing individuals who have moved on to other positions.