Farmers market vouchers available to low income seniors

July 31, 2023

The North Carolina Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides eligible lower-income older adults with coupons to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables at their local farmers’ markets. The program is designed to improve the nutrition of older adults and increase business for local farmers.

Locally, the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc., known as YVEDDI, has a limited number of vouchers to distribute in each of its service counties to eligibility individuals.

The farmer’s market nutrition program runs through Sept. 30, and YVEDDI has 200 $50 vouchers to distribute in Surry and Yadkin counties.

For the program, an older adult must meet three requirements: Be 60 years of age or older, live in a participating county, and living in a household with income of no more than 185% of the current Federal poverty level. Locally, that is $2,248 or less per month for a one-person household and $3,041 or less per month for a two-person household.

There are a limited number. To receive more information on how to receive on, call a local YVEDDI office. For each locality, they are: Mount Airy, Susan Lawrence, 336-415-4241; Pilot Mountain, Katrinka Rinehart 336-368-4115, ext. 203; Yadkinville, Lori Moore 336-679-3596; Elkin/Jonesville, Sandra Johnson, 336-526-1087; and in East Bend, Aileen Davis, 336-699-5100.