New Highway Patrol sergeant assigned to Surry

July 20, 2023
Staff Report
Hatcher

There is no new sheriff in town, but Surry County does have a new N.C. State Highway Patrol sergeant.

J.G. Hatcher recently was assigned to Surry after serving as a trooper in Wilkes County.

Sgt. Hatcher is stationed at Troop E-District 5 in this county, for which the duty station is in Mount Airy.

His position falls within the Field Operations Division of the Highway Patrol.

Hatcher’s primary role is to serve as a shift supervisor for a squad of troopers who are responsible for answering calls for service, investigating collisions, enforcing violations of motor vehicle laws and testifying in court.

His duties as a supervisor also encompass day-to-day district operations, including maintaining training records for field personnel, logging and tracking stored evidence, devising work schedules and fielding public inquiries.

Hatcher was promoted to his new position during the spring, but this was not announced until last week when a ceremony was held in Raleigh to recognize the latest promotions of sworn and civilian members of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

It was described as a “special celebration” to highlight all members who have been moved up since the last such ceremony took place in February 2022.

The promoted members were administered their oaths of office by Judge Paul Newby, chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Around 90 Highway Patrol officers were recognized in all.