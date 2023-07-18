Childress cousins topic of booktalk

July 18, 2023 John Peters News 0
Author Katherine Vestal will be at the Mount Airy Public Library on Aug. 14 to talk about her books, the Childress Cousins, which traces the lives of the 19 children of brothers Bill Osborne Childress and Robert ‘Bob’ Childress.

The Surry County Genealogical Association and The Mount Airy Public Library will be holding a meeting featuring author Katherine Vestal, who will speak about her new book, “The Childress Cousins.”

“Most people know about the beautiful rock churches on The Blue Ridge Parkway and Robert ‘Bob’ Childress, the man that the book, ‘The Man Who Moved The Man,’ was written about,” said Esther Draughn Johnson, president of the association.

This new book, released a year ago, is about the 19 children of Childress and his brother, Bill Osborne Childress. Vestal, a retired high school and community college educator, is the great-granddaughter of Bill Childress. In her book, she tells the life stories of the 19, who were all born between 1908 and 1943, and who all died between 1950 and 2020.

The gathering will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Mount Airy Public Library.

“Do you have people in your family connected to the Childress family, now is your chance to find out,” Johnson said of the book talk.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Johnson at EPDJ1@triad.rr.com