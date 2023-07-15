Surry on the Go debuts on Spectrum

Surry County is among the counties where testing of illegal drugs has found evidence of a new deadly trend that is sounding alarms.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recently issued a warning saying that agency is seeing “a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, also known as ‘Tranq.’ It is known to be a powerful sedative that the FDA has approved for veterinary use.”

The Southeast is being hit particularly hard with xylazine use rising faster than in any other region since 2020 and Surry County is one of 18 counties in which xylazine has been found in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Xylazine Report it was last found in a sample collected in Surry County on June 24.

“What I would say about xylazine itself is that it’s terrifying,” local harm reduction advocate Wendy Odum of the Birches Foundation said last week. She said that people she deals with are already aware that not only fentanyl but now xylazine are being added by drug traffickers.

They are adding xylazine to make their counterfeit pills stronger to yield a more intense high. She said, “The individuals who are struggling are afraid; they want to know whether xylazine is present in the drug supply.”

The White House in April declared it an emerging threat to Americans saying its growing role in overdose deaths nationwide prompted officials their to make such a designation for the first time.

“As a physician, I am deeply troubled about the devastating impact of the fentanyl-xylazine combination and I am immensely concerned about what this threat means for the nation,” National Drug Control Policy director Dr. Rahul Gupta said in issuing the threat designation.

Gupta said the designation is needed because xylazine combined with fentanyl is being sold illicitly and is associated with significant and rapidly worsening negative health consequences, including fatal overdoses and severe morbidity.

Fentanyl has been the scourge in the intersection of the drug enforcement and public health as traffickers have taken to adding the powerful pain killer to nearly any homemade pill and they are finding xylazine in more samples.

As DEA Special Agent Chuvalo Truesdell told a local conference sponsored by the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, what traffickers make can be a nasty cocktail of nearly anything these backroom chemists can get their hands on; and in any proportion they so choose.

The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery has been spreading awareness of the trend toward “poly-substance drugs” which as the name suggests are compounds of multiple drugs. The end user thinks they are buying drug X, but it may actually be any pill the trafficker wants to make and can form in the likeness of.

Overdoses ticked up as fentanyl found its way into being mixed into these poly drugs. Now the DEA warns these new mixtures with xylazine place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning, “because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone (Narcan) does not reverse its effects.”

Odum said, “The thing that concerns me most is that overdoses of fentanyl that include xylazine are more complex and difficult to reverse with Narcan.”

That is of particular concern to Colin Miller, community liaison with Opioid Data Lab Team at UNC Chapel Hill, who said that naloxone won’t be able to reverse the effects. “It may restore their breathing, but they still might be unconscious.”

In their alert DEA states “Experts always recommend administering naloxone if someone might be suffering drug poisoning.”

National overdose death numbers have flattened or decreased for seven straight months Gupta said, “but xylazine is complicating efforts to reverse opioid overdoses with Naloxone and threatens progress being made to save lives and address the opioid crisis.”

“Fentanyl was dangerous before and it is even more dangerous now due to its combination with xylazine,” he said.

If that were not enough, beyond the as to be expected consequences of toying recreationally, whether by choice or via a poly-substance surprise package, with an animal tranquilizer like xylazine – its usage may cause horrifying skin lesions leading to skin necrosis.

“We are seeing a lot of spinal abscesses and complex wound infections,” Odum explained. If a picture speaks a thousand words, perhaps a walk through a Google image search of “xylazine eschar” may give a moment for reflection on the potential outcomes of substance abuse.

To combat the trend, the UNC Street Drug Analysis Lab is offering a solution to North Carolinians by offering the ability for harm reduction groups to send samples to them for rapid testing. In minutes they will be able to ascertain what the drug they are testing is, or is not, as part of Street Safe.

They wrote, “Street drugs in America right now are super variable and treacherous. Drug checking helps individuals make better decisions about their health. Knowing what’s in street drugs can help outbreak investigations and timely alerts.”

Odum agrees, “Testing the local supply helps medical professionals and those on the front line to be prepared for these changes proactively as opposed to reactively.”

“I believe, and I think science would support, the fact that’s having direct knowledge of the substances that are impacting our community helps us in multiple ways.”

Since last May they have collected more than 550 samples of drugs and found that xylazine was present in more than one-quarter of samples.

If the traffickers are adapting, then programs such as Street Safe at UNC are trying to evolve as well. Officials with the agency said they can provide a safe alternative for harm reduction groups in local communities to have access to drug testing equipment and get faster results.

“Our mail-based paradigm meets the needs of groups without access to drug checking equipment, and those living under antiquated laws preventing drug checking,” they said. Local groups can use their lab for drug checking and get their own answers to protect people in their own communities.

Drug testing that is not solely based for law enforcement purposes is a step in a different direction. The knowledge gleaned from data collected around the state will paint a real time picture, rather than wait for lagging data and overdose death by type data lists that do not ultimately help much.

In the American Journal of Epidemiology UNC Chapel Hill’s Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta and epidemiology researcher Mary Figgatt wrote, “The collective design flaw is that existing data systems do not provide information to people who use drugs in a timely and actionable manner to prevent harm.”

“Historically, public health knowledge about unregulated drug composition has been limited. Most information originates from postmortem and clinical toxicology, law-enforcement seizures, and drug-treatment program enrollees,” they wrote.

“Law enforcement seizure data are used primarily in criminal prosecutions and therefore do not have a health-relevant sampling frame; they also take years to be made public.”

They describe an approach that uses field testing to return results to communities quickly and use of statistical modeling to generate “more robust surveillance insights.”

“One of the benefits of having a well-functioning harm reduction agency in this or any county is that I have unique and trusting relationships with the individuals who are being directly impacted by the opioid crisis including xylazine,” Odum said echoing their report.

When dealing with the disease of addiction, attacking the problem from multiple sides at once is the dream of the harm reduction community, prevention experts, and recovery coordinators alike.

Millions of dollars in opioid settlement money coming to North Carolina will help add dollars to that fight and spur innovative programs like Street Safe to hopefully save lives.

Data from samples collected Surry County can be seen at http://www.streetsafe.supply/results.