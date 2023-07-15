Police reports

July 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was arrested Wednesday on felony charges stemming from his alleged distribution of methamphetamine, according to city police reports.

Cornealius Cecil Revels, 42, of 208 Eleanor Ave., was taken into custody at the local probation office on State Street on outstanding warrants for offenses of conspiring to sell methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. Revels is further accused of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The charges had been issued through the Surry Sheriff’s Office on July 7.

Revels was held in the county jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 23 appearance in District Court.

• A downtown business, Whit’s Frozen Custard, was the victim of a case involving the obtaining of $500 by false pretenses, which was perpetrated Tuesday by an unknown suspect.

Police records do not specify how the money was acquired.

• Joseph William Sawyers, 23, of 372 Ararat Highway, Ararat, Virginia, turned himself in at the police station Tuesday on a felony charge of speeding to elude arrest which had been filed on July 7.

A $500 secured bond was set for Sawyers, who is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Aug. 7.