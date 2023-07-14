Hospice Grief Camp dates set

July 14, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff Report
Mountain Valley will be hosting Camp Kids Path for children and teens (ages 5-18) who have suffered a loss or are expecting a loss in the near future. The camp will be held at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church July 27-28.

Mountain Valley will be holding its annual grief camp for teens who have experienced a significant loss in their life in Mount Airy on July 27-28. The camp is an extension of Mountain Valley’ Kids Path program. The two-day event is offered to children and teens ages 5-18.

“It uses a variety of games and activities to teach kids ways to cope with grief and build confidence. Grief camp is important because it provides a relaxed, fun-filled environment where a child can express their sorrow while making connections with other children who have experienced similar loss,” said Katie Moser, Kids Path counselor.

This summer camp will be located at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, at 2063 S. Main St., and be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On the final day of camp, parents and families are invited to an evening memorial after camp. This program is free to all families with children and teens who have or are experiencing grief.

Interested parties should register before July 25.

In the meantime, the Kids Path program still offers support for young individuals who are grieving over the loss of a loved one. For more information on Kids Path, contact Katie Moser at 1-888-789-2922. For more information on Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care visit the website at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/support/kids-path-2023/