Women Empowering Women Summit

July 14, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Women Empowering Women Summit, hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce was held Tuesday at Cross Creek Country club.
Merikay Hunt is seen speaking at the Women Empowering Women Summit was held at Cross Creek Country Club Tuesday, July 11.

Nicole Greer is seen addressing the crowd at the Women Empowering Women Summit was held at Cross Creek Country Club Tuesday, July 11.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce hosted an empowering event, the Women Empowering Women Summit, on July 12, at Cross Creek Country Club.

The summit featured esteemed keynote speakers Nicole Greer, Principal Coach and CEO of Vibrant Coaching, and Merikay Hunt, Founder of COACH MKay Companies, LLC.

The event also included a panel discussion with inspiring panelists such as Alice Smith, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Alice Approved, Mandy Pearce, Founder of Funding for Good, and Jeanine Patten-Coble, Founder and President of Little Pink Houses of Hope.

Attendees gained valuable insights, inspiration, and networking opportunities at this remarkable summit.