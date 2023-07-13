Storms move through Surry County, damage reported

July 13, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report

A line of strong storms is moving through Surry County at this hour.

There are multiple reports of trees or limbs in roadways and traffic signals that are out in downtown Mount Airy.

Mount Airy crews have blocked off Renfro Street between Independence Boulevard and the turn onto Main Street.

A reminder that a traffic signal that is not operational should be treated as a four way stop for all drivers.

There has been a report of a tree down off Robin Road in Mount Airy that was heard to have struck a home. No further information is available at this time.

The National Weather Service out of Blacksburg,Va., released a statement: “A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Surry, northwestern Stokes and southwestern Patrick Counties through 4:15 p.m.”

“At 3:42 p.m. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mount Airy, moving southeast at 15 mph.”

“Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail can be expected.”

At 3:55 p.m. radar showed another band of storms moving from the southwest to northeast.

National Weather Service has not issued any watches or warnings for the area at this time.