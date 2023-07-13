City water free of ‘forever chemicals’

The current veto and override tango between Gov. Roy Cooper and the General Assembly really is nothing new.

It has been five years since North Carolina voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring voter identification and Cooper’s veto of SB 824 which would have implemented the new rule. His veto was overridden but lawsuits followed in its stead claiming the rule change was discriminatory.

Last December the justices affirmed their decision, but the court’s composition changed to a Republican majority after the last election and that court decided to revisit the case. According to one justice there have only been two other instances in the past 30 years of this happening, and this court has already matched that total.

Voter ID

On Tuesday, the state board of elections unanimously approved temporary rules related to the implementation of the photo ID requirement for voting in North Carolina elections.

This will be a cause of celebration for some Surry County residents who have been sounding an alarm about election integrity while asking for a return of paper ballots that gained momentum and volume locally in early 2022.

If these rules changes are approved by the Rules Review Commission, it would mean with this fall’s municipal elections voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting for both in person and absentee ballots.

The state received more than 1,300 comments from residents about the proposed rule changes and the board’s statement said, “in some cases, (we) modified language in the rules in response to the comments.”

In those comments were many from lawyers and voting rights groups but scattered among them could be found examples of regular Tarheels digging through and offering substantive feedback.

Take Mike Warner of Wake County who noted, “Whatever levels of training, support and/or funding you provide to county boards and their staff, plan to increase it substantially to support the impact photo ID on their jobs… I strongly encourage you to scale up staffing guidance (especially Help Desk) by several multiples.”

“If the photo or name on the ID presented do not comply with the rule, election officials in the precinct would be required to challenge the voter,” Cate Stadelman of Mecklenburg County wrote. “Asking election officials to challenge voters is not a good idea and is inconsistent with the role of election officials in the years I have been working at the polls,” she said.

The in-person identification requirement has some built-in safeguards for those who don’t drive or cannot afford to get a license made. Also under statue, “The state board must adopt a reasonable impediment exemption form which must, ‘at a minimum,’ include specific reasons listed in the statute that a voter may select.”

The state board wrote, “Any voter who claims an exception to presenting photo ID – due to a reasonable impediment, religious objection to being photographed, or a recent natural disaster – must attest that they are the voter casting the ballot, they are voting a provisional ballot, and they qualify for the exception.”

Some think the new rules aren’t going far enough, such as Jan Wright of Mooresville, who wants to see there be some sort of forfeit for not having identification. In her comment she wrote, “There should be no form for a prospective voter to fill out at the polls in the event they do not have any photo ID. That takes all the teeth out of the voter ID requirement.”

Electronic voting systems

Another of the more hotly politicized elements in recent elections has been electronic voting systems. The rhetoric and misinformation about such machines cost one cable news giant hundreds of millions in a slander settlement and sowed seeds of skepticism in the electoral process.

Locally, that fervor has died down for now but even in Surry County, a hornet’s nest of activity rose around election integrity and, in part, electronic voting systems and their security.

An in-person exchange between a local Republican party official and county elections director Michella Huff in the lobby of the Surry County Board of Elections regarding inspection of voting machines led to national headlines.

To alleviate some of those fears that may be lingering and add to a sense of greater voter security going forward the North Carolina State Board of Elections has invited the public to comment on a proposed new voting system from Election Systems & Software (ES&S) and their EVS 6.3.0.0 Voting System.

Their system comprises the totality of software and hardware utilized from preparing the ballot to casting and counting. It includes ballot tabulators, ballot marking devices, and election management computers.

Many counties across the state use an earlier version of the EVS, including Surry County. In North Carolina ES&S, Hart InterCivic and Clear Ballot are approved but the latter is not in use. Dominion Systems is not approved nor used in North Carolina.

Once a voting system is certified by the state board, any county board of elections is permitted to procure that voting system for use in that county’s elections.

The public comment period is one step in the process of the certification of new voting systems as set forth in the state statutes. The state board of elections will make the final determination on whether to certify the new system.

A public demonstration of the new system was conducted Tuesday, June 27, with members of the state board as well as members of the public in attendance. The state has provided information on the system, its demonstration, and testing done by Pro V&V to ensure compliance.

Find more information at www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voting-equipment under Pending Certifications.

Members of the public may provide comments through 1 p.m. July 5 digitally via rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov, or via letter carrier to: Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, PO Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255.

County appointments

The board also appointed four board members to each of the 100 county boards of elections. Two appointees are from each party and were selected from a ranked list of nominees for each party in each county.

Surry County is returning to the county board Democrat appointees Drew Poindexter and Clark Comer. Joining them will be Barbara Cave and James Yokeley who are both Republican appointees who will serve two-year terms.

Dwayne Carter is the current local board chairman and county chairs are gubernatorial appointments. Huff said at mid-day Wednesday that she had not heard from Raleigh on his status.

“We are happy to welcome new members to North Carolina’s elections team,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board. “Together, we will continue to ensure that our elections are accessible, safe, and secure, and that every eligible vote counts.”

The Surry County Board of Elections has also announced the launch of a new website that will help voters find information more quickly using www.surrycountyncvotes.gov.