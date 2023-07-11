Parkway group gets new director

DOBSON — On the surface, young people enjoying friendly competition in a swimming pool seems an uncomplicated pursuit, but a deeper look at the Dobson Dolphins Swim Team reveals waves of financial issues nearly drowning its non-profit operation.

The team owns the public pool in Dobson, located on Gillespie Street, and relies on proceeds from pool users to fund not only its activities, but maintenance and upkeep of the facility and operating expenses.

In addition to user fees and concession sales, the pool and team survive through donations, fundraisers, help from a couple of sponsors and occasional grants — but lately it’s not enough.

“No pun intended, we’re just barely staying afloat,” said Jeff Wolfe, a volunteer with the team since 2016 who serves as certified pool operator for the facility.

“It’s ridiculous how much it takes to keep a pool like that going,” added Wolfe, a longtime local law enforcement officer including with the Mount Airy and Dobson police departments, who says the rising costs of chemicals is a big issue.

The group had to fork out $1,400 for chemicals just to open the pool this season, according to Jessica Dunlap, the treasurer of the small governing board that runs the operation.

“It’s just a handful of people keeping the pool going,” Wolfe said, with the help of seemingly every funding measure possible — as Dunlap put it, “we will do pretty much anything.”

“We’re the only pool (in the county) that has to do this type of thing,” Wolfe said of such vigorous efforts to make ends meet.

Long history

The Dobson Dolphins Swim Team dates back more than 50 years to the late 1960s, drawing members from the town and surrounding communities such as Mountain Park, Copeland and Fairview. Around 100 youths are on this year’s roster, ranging in age from early elementary grades to high schoolers.

It competes in the Blue Ridge Swim League containing other teams in Surry and neighboring Virginia counties, which hold a conference meet each season during the last weekend in July. The team conducts practices multiple nights during the week, in addition to participating in regular season meets once or twice weekly.

Their participation allows swimmers to sharpen more than just aquatic skills.

“I think it means a lot,” Wolfe said of the teamwork and social growth developed along the way. “I think it helps with discipline and self-esteem.”

He mentioned that the Dolphins have had a couple of members end up at Mars Hill University, along with being members of local high school swim teams. “So we’re doing some good things.”

The team is open to those of all socioeconomic groups.

“We’ve had swimmers on our team that did not have the gear they needed, which we purchased to make sure they could swim,” Wolfe said of the less-fortunate.

The pool itself, meanwhile, opened in 1963 and has been feeling growing pains of late mirroring those of the team as a whole.

“I’ll bet you we have the oldest equipment anywhere,” Wolfe said.

Dunlap, the treasurer of the swim team’s governing board, said the operation had accumulated debt of about $60,000 as of January 2022, which presently stands at $7,000 thanks to ambitious fundraising and other steps — only to face another dilemma.

The board has learned that the pool surface must be replaced, “which is a $30,000 expense,” she said.

“It’s like every time we see a light at the end of the tunnel, something else happens.”

Lack of visibility

Swim team and pool officials say that one problem in maximizing the facility’s potential involves community awareness.

“There are people in Dobson who don’t even know the pool exists,” said Monty Wolfe, another board member for the operation, who is Jeff Wolfe’s son.

“People just don’t realize who we are,” echoed the elder Wolfe, who acknowledged that greater visibility could mean increased support for the facility from the community at large.

Along with pool user proceeds, donations, money from fundraisers, sponsorships and grants — with Dunlap saying that word is awaited on the fate of 11 applications for funding — the Dobson Dolphins’ pool was the beneficiary of recent federal assistance.

Last July, it was tapped for $10,000 in COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act. This was part of a $2.1 million total allocated to various non-profit groups in the county by the Surry Board of Commissioners through an Invest in Surry program.

Yet Monty Wolfe pointed out that Armfield Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain, which also hosts a swim team, received much more from that source, $112,519.

“We have just as much, if not more, swimmers,” he said.

And Jeff Wolfe pointed out that the COVID relief funding went to some non-profits not in as dire a need as the Dobson pool.

Possible remedies

“The solution, I think, would be getting the town of Dobson and the Surry County commissioners involved,” Monty Wolfe said in reference to regular allocations to support the pool and swim team.

Dobson officials are said to have provided funding in the past, but during recent years not so much.

Dunlap says pool representatives have shown up at county and town board meetings to make requests and written letters. “And we get turned down every time.”

Eddie Harris, the chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, does not recall the Dobson pool contingent making such pleas or any reason why it would have been denied assistance.

“We get so many requests” from non-profit organizations, Harris said of one possible explanation for this.

“I’m not aware of anything that would preclude them,” the county chairman added regarding possible funding for the pool and swim team.

“Obviously, the county Board of Commissioners is willing to entertain requests from groups that serve a public purpose.”

However, Harris pointed out that the county also does not provide funding for Mount Airy’s swim team, which operates through Reeves Community Center, or that of Elkin, which is supported by the YMCA in Yadkinville.

As far as Dobson, Town Manager Jeff Sedlacek says the commissioners there have allocated $20,000 for eligible entities to apply for funding through a community assistance program resulting from ARPA disbursements.

“Staff (members) are currently reviewing applications from multiple organizations in Dobson and those that serve Dobson citizens, and the board will be provided recommendations for these allocations of those funds at their July meeting,” he advised.

Sedlacek further reported that the town approved $1,000 for the Dobson pool in 2018, when it also aided the operational cost savings of that facility by annexing it into the town limits.

“As water service outside of the town of Dobson limits is double that of in-town rates, this reduced their water and sewer bill by half.”

County takeover?

Apart from funding, another possible solution was offered by Dunlap, the Dobson pool board treasurer.

“Honestly, if I could wave a magic wand,” she said, Surry County Parks and Recreation would take over the pool and allow it to be used by the swim team.

“My initial reaction to that is that it would probably be a stretch,” Commissioner Harris responded.

“But that would be something for the entire board to take up,” he added.

In his view, Harris believes a Dobson pool takeover by the county government would add another significant recreational component to the outdoor and indoor facilities it has already — “which are quite expansive.”

Until a firm solution surfaces, Dobson pool and swim officials are open to contributions from the public, which can be arranged through Dunlap at 336-648-5201 or mailed to Dobson Swim Team, P.O. Box 44, Dobson, NC, 27017. Since it has 501(c)(3) status, such donations are tax-deductible.

With all the frustrations faced, what keeps the volunteers who are involved with the Dobson pool and swim team going?

“It’s all about the kids,” Jeff Wolfe observed.

“If it wasn’t for the kids, I’d say, ‘why am I still doing something like that?’”