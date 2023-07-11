Parkway group gets new director

July 11, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report
A group that is considered the marketing wing for a scenic highway passing through Surry County has a new leader.

Lisa Bottomley became executive director of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association effective last week, according to an announcement from a local tourism official who is president of that organization’s governing board, Jessica Icenhour Roberts.

“We had a wonderful selection of candidates and are thrilled with Lisa Bottomley’s acceptance of BRPA’s executive director role,” Roberts stated. Along with her Parkway involvement, Roberts serves as executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority.

Roberts became president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association board in May 2021 in addition to holding other tourism-oriented leadership positions of a regional scope.

Before taking her new job, Bottomley was executive director of the Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce for the past 3.5 years. She also has been a board member of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association for the last two years in addition to an extensive career in non-profit work.

“I grew up and now live in the heart of the Blue Ridge Parkway, in beautiful Alleghany County, North Carolina,” Bottomley said in a statement.

She expressed enthusiasm regarding the association’s mission.

“I am passionate about the Parkway and scenic byways and the economic impact they have on surrounding communities,” Bottomley added. “I am excited to work with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association and look forward to promoting its members and ensuring that the Parkway remains a beloved destination for millions of people.”

Roberts, the association’s board chairman, believes Bottomley’s experience with member relationships, destination marketing, grant writing and non-profit work will be a great asset to the group’s members and the organization.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Association is a non-profit entity comprised of businesses, communities and individuals working together to promote member commercial establishments and organizations to about 15 million annual visitors who spend more than $1.1 billion in the region.

Roberts has pointed out that some of those folks invariably make their way to Mount Airy and other nearby communities for lodging, dining, shopping and additional needs due to its proximity to the scenic highway.