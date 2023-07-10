Squad seeks funds amid ‘perfect storm’

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
The Mount Airy Rescue Squad needs funding support from the public “more than ever.”

In the wake of recent budget setbacks dealt by both the city and county governments, Mount Airy Rescue Squad officials are hoping for better results from the squad’s annual fund drive that recently was launched.

Reflecting a trend in which many all-volunteer rescue organizations are struggling with manpower shortages, the squad had sought a total of $50,000 from the city and county to supply paid, part-time personnel to handle calls during peak hours.

That allocation was sought in the sum of $25,000 each from Mount Airy and Surry County for the 2023-2024 fiscal year that began on July 1, but was denied by both governmental bodies.

“It wasn’t necessarily a surprise,” squad Chief Nathan Webb said Friday. “This is our first year asking for that.”

In addition to the setback to provide four paid members among its decreased ranks, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad was faced with having its yearly annual allocation from the city — $7,500 — slashed by half.

But on June 1, $3,750 was approved from the just-ended 2022-2023 municipal budget after Mount Airy Museum of Regional History returned $325,000 in grant funding to the city, which when paired with another $3,750 approved for 2023-2024 amounted to the $7,500.

“Perfect storm”

Given all those developments, the annual fund drive of the Mount Airy Rescue Squad seems well-timed, with residents reminded that the unit relies heavily on donations, grants and fundraising events to finance its lifesaving work.

“We need your support more than ever,” states a letter mailed to each resident and property owner in the organization’s service area, along with return envelopes, requesting assistance.

Webb explained that several factors have combined to create what he termed a “perfect storm” situation for the squad that has been in operation for more than 60 years.

“There’s a lot of equipment upgrades that we’re having to do that the state mandates,” he said of one.

In addition, the volume of calls answered by the squad has increased. This included 2,316 last year, an average of 6.3 calls per day.

Then there is the ongoing struggle to meet such needs with an all-volunteer unit, which the move to provide paid personnel seeks to alleviate.

“That’s become a necessity,” Webb said, although it doesn’t appear the plan will become reality anytime soon. “That doesn’t look feasible for this year and maybe not even the next.”

In the meantime, the need for the squad’s services continues, with the solicitation letter pointing out that it provides rescue and medical services to the city of Mount Airy and surrounding Surry County communities — a coverage area of 177 square miles.

The Mount Airy Rescue Squad responds to vehicle accidents, agricultural and machinery accidents, search and rescue operations, swift-water rescues, high angle rescues and trench/confined space rescues.

It also provides standby services for community events such as school sports, festivals, parades, marathon runs and more.

As a certified North Carolina heavy rescue provider, the squad further supplies mutual aid response for Surry County, as well as surrounding North Carolina and Virginia counties.

With the letter mentioning that the largest portion of the organization’s annual budget depends on donations, local residents are asked to give with an assurance that 100% of their contributions will go to the squad.

“Your contribution will help our organization answer emergency calls with the best immediate medical care available,” it states.

Donations can be mailed to Mount Airy Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1053, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, or remitted through PayPal at paypal.me/MountAiry RescueSquad using ID#18976.

Webb also said the squad now has an online store offering items such as shirts, caps, mugs and others bearing its logo which helps with funding. The store can be accessed on the Mount Airy Rescue Squad Facebook page.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.