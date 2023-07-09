Summer camps set at Cross Creek

Cross Creek Country Club has two summer camp sessions remaining this year. The camps run from July 18 – 22, and again from July 31 – August 4.

“Our camps are designed for kids ages 5 years old and up,” said Shannon Myers, general manager of Cross Creek. “The children will receive age-appropriate instruction in a variety of sports and activities.”

Activities include golf and tennis instruction, swimming, crafts, and other games. The cost is $300 per child for members, and $325 for non-members. Sibling discounts are available. Snacks, drinks, and lunch are included.

Both camps run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For reservations call the Cross Creek Country Club office at 336-789-5193 and ask for Magen. For more information visit www.crosscreekcc.com .