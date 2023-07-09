New dentist joins local practice

July 9, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0
Debra Zombek

Debra S. Zombek, D.D.S., will be joining the dental practice of Dr James Wells & Dr Phillip Brintle in Mount Airy beginning Monday, July 24.

Dr. Zombek began her career shortly after high school in 1978. She became a certified dental assistant for seven years before leaving the dental industry to raise her two children. Once they were old enough to go to school, Dr. Zombek went back to college to pursue a degree in environmental engineering. Along the way she said, “I got side-tracked with dentistry, so I never finished out the engineering.”

In 1998, she enrolled in the dental hygiene program at the University of Chapel Hill where she wanted a career that would allow her to work more independently, graduating in May 2000 as an RDH. In August 2000, Dr. Zombek entered the school’s doctorate of dental surgery program. A nontraditional student, she proudly completed the program in 2004 at the age of 43.

Dr. Zombek completed an implant maxi course through Georgia Health Sciences in December 2011, along with a clinical surgical residency through the University of Puerto Rico from 2012 to 2013. She also completed her NMD Naturopathic Medicine and Dentistry studies in January 2020.

Just seven years out of dental school, Dr. Zombek had two established practices where she split her time in Clayton and she built a new state of the art dental office in Rocky Mount. She recently sold those practices and moved to Pilot Mountain where she and her husband, Tony, are enjoying their new farm life with livestock included and being near their grandchildren.

Dr. Zombek enjoys performing all dental procedures ranging from implants to cosmetic dentistry. She will be seeing patients Monday through Wednesday starting July 24.